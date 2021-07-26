 Skip to main content
Festa Italiana to bring Italian flavors to Miller, benefit St. Mary of the Lake
The Ascension mural at St. Mary of the Lake in Gary's Miller neighborhood is shown.

 Provided

Festa Italiana is bringing a parade and all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner to Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

A parade down Lake Street from East Third Avenue to Miller Avenue will take place at 3 p.m. on Aug. 7. A double-decker bus, the Jesse White Tumblers from Chicago, motorcycles and antique cars all will likely take part in the procession along the Miller neighborhood's main commercial drag, organizer Rick Nowak said.

The parade will make its way to St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church at 6060 Miller Ave., where the festival will take place.

"It's a celebration of Miller," he said. "The parish is doing well, and we want to lighten things up after COVID."

A $15 ticket gets people all-you-can-eat spaghetti, bread and salad. Cannoli, Italian cookies and other baked goods will be offered for sale.

There were be a bouncy house for kids and a beer garden for adults.

Six different bands will perform, including South of 30, The Nick Danger Trio, Sonic Gypsies, Rockology/Chicago, High Street Band and Scamp.

"It's a combination of old favorites from the 1960s and 1970s as well as more current music," Novak said. "There will be one or two jazz bands."

The festival portion of Festa Italiana will run from 4-9 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit St. Mary of the Lake.

"It should be fun for the parish and church," Novak said. "There will be a pasta-palooza and we're hoping the mayor and marching bands will come out. It's a chance to come celebrate the summer in the Miller section of Gary. It should get people out."

St. Mary of the Lake also will be open for visitation while the festival takes place in its parking lot.

"It's kind of an outreach to get people more involved and finally come to church," Novak said. "The church was nearly closed five years ago, but it's bounced back. This is something we're doing for outreach. We welcome everyone. It's an uplifting event for the community."

Tickets are $15 and the event is free for children under 12.

