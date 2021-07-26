Festa Italiana to bring Italian flavors to Miller, benefit St. Mary of the Lake

Festa Italiana is bringing a parade and all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner to Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.

A parade down Lake Street from East Third Avenue to Miller Avenue will take place at 3 p.m. on Aug. 7. A double-decker bus, the Jesse White Tumblers from Chicago, motorcycles and antique cars all will likely take part in the procession along the Miller neighborhood's main commercial drag, organizer Rick Nowak said.

The parade will make its way to St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church at 6060 Miller Ave., where the festival will take place.

"It's a celebration of Miller," he said. "The parish is doing well, and we want to lighten things up after COVID."

A $15 ticket gets people all-you-can-eat spaghetti, bread and salad. Cannoli, Italian cookies and other baked goods will be offered for sale.

There were be a bouncy house for kids and a beer garden for adults.

Six different bands will perform, including South of 30, The Nick Danger Trio, Sonic Gypsies, Rockology/Chicago, High Street Band and Scamp.

"It's a combination of old favorites from the 1960s and 1970s as well as more current music," Novak said. "There will be one or two jazz bands."