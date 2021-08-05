Festival fun: Lake County Fair continues summer frivolity

Round up the family and head to Crown Point where the annual Lake County Fair beckons with all sorts of activities, rides, food and more.

"We are very excited to be back," said Arlene Marcinek, secretary for Lake County Fair. "We missed everyone and missed having a fair."

Lake County Fair kicks off Friday and continues to Aug. 15 in Crown Point.

Marcinek said people can expect many of the same fun activities and attractions this year. One such attraction will once again be the Livestock Nursery, where people can see live births of animals.

"This year we'll also have three days of the Monster Truck Show," she said, adding attendees really liked the excitement surrounding that event.

Marcinek said they've eliminated some of the kids contests so there wouldn't be too much close contact between participants and their parents and others who would be viewing the events. The open house in the Family Arts Building also won't take place.

Among various highlights of the fair will be Frugal Friday, which is the opening day, where vendors will offer smaller portions of food and drinks for $2.