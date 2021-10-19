 Skip to main content
Festival of Owls promises to be a hoot
People can check out Screech, Barn, Barred, Snowy and Great Horned Owl at Humane Indiana’s upcoming Festival of Owls.

The nonprofit's sixth annual Festival of the Owls will take place on Saturday at a new venue after outgrowing its longtime nest at the Humane Indiana's Wildlife Center in Valparaiso.

“The larger space is more conducive to social distancing and housing up to 30 craft vendors giving guests the opportunity to pick and choose sessions attendees would like to attend throughout their day with us,” Humane Indiana CEO Brian Fitzpatrick said. “The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and by having it at the Porter County Expo Center we don’t have to worry about the weather.”

Cleveland Cliffs, Urshel and NIPSCO are sponsoring the event, which has a full day of presenters.

“Our goal is to share the stories of these incredible birds that are the education ambassadors for our school programs as well as brings together like-minded organizations under one roof for the public to discover,” Humane Indiana Wildlife Director Nicole Harmon said. “We’re happy to announce that we’ll have multiple live owl species at the event including our newest ambassador, Pippen, the six-month old Barn owl."

Visitors can see the live owls, dissect owl pellets at an exploratory science station, view feathers through microscopes and check out vendor booths. There will be food trucks, including Butter and Grace.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 8 years old through 14 years old. Children 7 and younger are free.

For more information, visit humaneindiana.org.

