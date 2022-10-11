Festival of Owls to showcase birds of prey

This year's Humane Indiana Wildlife Festival of Owls is expected to draw more than 500 people and more than a few nocturnal birds of prey.

Lerner & Rowe and Cleveland-Cliffs are presenting the Festival of Owls, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Porter County Fairgrounds at 215 E. Division Road in Valparaiso.

Attendees can meet live owls, including many who were injured or orphaned. They cannot survive on their own, get Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Valparaiso and serve as part of Humane Indiana Wildlife’s Ambassador Animal program to do outreach for its mission.

The event includes a 10 a.m. talk by Humane Indiana Wildlife Educator Courtney Rearick on what makes owls unique, an 11 a.m. Meet the Owls presentation by Humane Indiana Wildlife Director Nicole Harmon, a 12:30 p.m. presentation on Tracking Owls by Brad Baumgardner of the Indiana Audubon Society and a 1:30 p.m. “Barn Owl Box Workshop” by Amy Kearns of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

“Festival of Owls has something for everyone – the chance to meet owls and see them up close, activities for kids, workshops for naturalists, education for owl lovers, and the chance to marvel at Indiana’s natural history,” Harmon said.

Humane Indiana helps more than 25,000 animals a year with services like a shelter, clinic, pet food pantry, foster care, animal homelessness prevention initiatives and wildlife rehabilitation center.

Educational partners for its Festival of Owls include the Art Barn, Field Museum of Natural History, Indiana Audubon Society, Indiana Dunes State Park, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana Dunes National Park, Izaak Walton League, LaPorte County Soil and Water, Save the Dunes, South Bend Audubon Society and South Shore Arts.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children and free for children ages 7 and under.

For tickets or more information, visit humaneindiana.org.