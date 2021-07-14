Festival of the Lakes hosts kids', senior and special person's days

In addition to free concerts, the carnival and local food vendors, Hammond's Festival of the Lakes will celebrate seniors, kids and people with special needs with their own days this year.

The annual festival that takes place this week at Wolf Lake Memorial Park at 2324 Calumet Ave. will host Senior Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Emerald Green at Lost Marsh Golf Course at 1001 129th Street.

"Senior Day invites seniors aged 55 and older to come enjoy an afternoon of dancing, a free lunch provided by Emerald Green and music by the Pete Carlo Three," the city of Hammond said in a press release. "This event is free and offers goody bags to everyone in attendance while supplies last. Vendors will also be available with information pertaining to various senior services."

Then on Saturday, Festival of the Lakes will host both Kids' Day and Special Person's Day.

Kids' Day will take place outside at the Aquatic Play Center between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday if weather permits.

"Children ages 12 and younger can enjoy free, unlimited play at the splash pad, which is located at 2100 Calumet Ave.," the city of Hammond said in a press release. "The event is sponsored by the Hammond Port Authority."