Festival of the Lakes to include polka party and hot rod and custom bike show

This year's Festival of the Lakes will include a Polka Party celebrating the Region's Polish heritage at the Hammond Marina and a Hot Rod & Custom Bike Show.

The 17th annual celebration of Lake Michigan, Wolf Lake and George Lake – which largely takes place at Wolf Lake Memorial Park – will feature free concerts from musical acts like REO Speedwagon when it returns July 13 through July 18.

The E-Z Tones, a six-member polka group that formed in Michigan City in 1975, will perform traditional Polish music between 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 at the Hammond Marina, 701 Casino Center Drive.

The bank has been playing old-time favorites at festivals, weddings and dances across the Midwest and East Coast for more than 45 years.

"Though there have been some changes over the years, the current group includes three original members, the Sienkowski brothers," the city of Hammond said in a press release. "Eddie, Dan, and Tom Sienkowski are all from Indiana. They are joined by cousin Wayne Sienkowski, Fred Edelmaier, and Al Jelinek from the Chicago area. Almost all of us have been fortunate enough to be a part of 'The Ampol Aires' polka band for quite a few years. Together The E-Z Tones have over 250 years of experience playing the music they love."