Festival of the Senses to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act

The upcoming Festival of the Senses, a family-friendly fest for people of all abilities, will celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Causes for Change and the Volunteer Office for Community Accessibility, Resource & Training plan a celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lagoon Outlook Garden overlooking the Miller Lagoon at Marquette Park at 1 N. Grand Boulevard along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Gary's Miller neighborhood.
The festival will include recreational activities, a chess tournament and a display of works by local artists with disabilities.
"Activities are made possible in part by the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, Health by Design, The Friends of Marquette Park, The Miller Garden Club Causes for Change International and the Volunteer Office for Community Accessibility, Resource, and Training," organizer Jessica Renslow said in a press release.
The intent is to honor the Americans with Disabilities Act, the landmark legislation that bans discrimination against people with physical and mental disabilities by, for instance, requiring new buildings and infrastructure to accommodate all, such as by clearing paths to allow people in wheelchairs to use sidewalks or by giving the sight-impaired audio cues of when it's safe to cross the street in a crosswalk.
"The Americans with Disabilities Act is a civil rights act that protects the 61 million adults and numerous children living in the United States with disabilities," Renslow said. "It is estimated that one in four people have some form of a disability. With an estimated population of 74,000 living currently in Gary, the ADA protects the civil rights of 18,500 of its residents with disabilities."
The Festival of the Center will highlight the Lagoon Outlook Garden, which was designed to be accessible for all the community via universal design.
"For the past five years CCI has been advocating with partners on ways to make the community outdoor activities accessible and welcoming to persons with disabilities and the elderly," Renslow said. "An accessible kayak launch was installed in 2017 in Marquette Park, followed by the creation of an accessible, sensory garden. The garden was created following the principles of Universal Design, exceeding what is required of the ADA. The Lagoon Outlook Garden includes raised beds, benches, chess tables, all with artistic elements."
For more information email vocartnwi@gmail.com or call 219-237-9543.