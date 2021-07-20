 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Festival of the Senses to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act
urgent

Festival of the Senses to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act

The upcoming Festival of the Senses, a family-friendly fest for people of all abilities, will celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Causes for Change and the Volunteer Office for Community Accessibility, Resource & Training plan a celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lagoon Outlook Garden overlooking the Miller Lagoon at Marquette Park at 1 N. Grand Boulevard along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

Green Door Books is writing its next chapter. The used bookstore, known for its art shows, $1 books, extensive zine library and namesake green door, is moving to a bigger spot in downtown Hobart after the local chain Toys in the Attic bowed out.

The festival will include recreational activities, a chess tournament and a display of works by local artists with disabilities.

"Activities are made possible in part by the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, Health by Design, The Friends of Marquette Park, The Miller Garden Club Causes for Change International and the Volunteer Office for Community Accessibility, Resource, and Training," organizer Jessica Renslow said in a press release.

The intent is to honor the Americans with Disabilities Act, the landmark legislation that bans discrimination against people with physical and mental disabilities by, for instance, requiring new buildings and infrastructure to accommodate all, such as by clearing paths to allow people in wheelchairs to use sidewalks or by giving the sight-impaired audio cues of when it's safe to cross the street in a crosswalk. 

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

"The Americans with Disabilities Act is a civil rights act that protects the 61 million adults and numerous children living in the United States with disabilities," Renslow said. "It is estimated that one in four people have some form of a disability. With an estimated population of 74,000 living currently in Gary, the ADA protects the civil rights of 18,500 of its residents with disabilities."

The Festival of the Center will highlight the Lagoon Outlook Garden, which was designed to be accessible for all the community via universal design.

"For the past five years CCI has been advocating with partners on ways to make the community outdoor activities accessible and welcoming to persons with disabilities and the elderly," Renslow said. "An accessible kayak launch was installed in 2017 in Marquette Park, followed by the creation of an accessible, sensory garden. The garden was created following the principles of Universal Design, exceeding what is required of the ADA. The Lagoon Outlook Garden includes raised beds, benches, chess tables, all with artistic elements."

 For more information email vocartnwi@gmail.com or call 219-237-9543.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Halsey has welcomed a baby boy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts