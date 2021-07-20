Festival of the Senses to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act

The upcoming Festival of the Senses, a family-friendly fest for people of all abilities, will celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Causes for Change and the Volunteer Office for Community Accessibility, Resource & Training plan a celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lagoon Outlook Garden overlooking the Miller Lagoon at Marquette Park at 1 N. Grand Boulevard along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

The festival will include recreational activities, a chess tournament and a display of works by local artists with disabilities.

"Activities are made possible in part by the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, Health by Design, The Friends of Marquette Park, The Miller Garden Club Causes for Change International and the Volunteer Office for Community Accessibility, Resource, and Training," organizer Jessica Renslow said in a press release.