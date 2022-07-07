 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Festival time: LaPorte County Fair celebrates 176th year

Festival season is in full swing. Beginning the celebratory season in the Region is the LaPorte County Fair, which runs July 9 to 16 in LaPorte.

The fair, which is marking its 176th year and is known as Indiana's oldest fair, stars live musical entertainment, eclectic food vendors, carnival rides, 4-H events, kid's activities, demolition derbies and more.

Attendees who are country music fans will want to come out to enjoy the music of Walker Hayes at 7:30 p.m. July 12. Special guest for Hayes' show is SixForty1. Parker McCollum with Flatland Calvary performs at 7:30 p.m. July 13. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for those shows. For concert ticket prices, visit lpfair.com.

Performing at 7:30 p.m. July 14 is Johnny Russler and The Beach Bum Band with special guest The Rock Doctors. No Fences performs at 7 p.m. July 16 with special guest The Cripple Creek Band. The concerts on July 14 and 16 are free.

Other activities in the spotlight include The Curious Kids Trail which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9-15; The Rolling Stone Rodeo Co. at 7 p.m. July 9. Cost is $8; A Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. July 10. Cost is $12; The Figure 8 Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. July 11. Cost is $12; Bear Hollow Wood Carvers at 10 a.m., noon, 4 and 8 p.m. on July 11-14; and Silly Safaris at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. July 12-16.

In addition to a variety of carnival rides from Skerbeck Carnival Rides and a large selection of food vendors, attendees can also make time to enjoy everything from 4-H exhibits, livestock judging, a petting zoo and Wheels of Agriculture Game Show.

Visitors may also explore Pioneerland on the fair grounds which features a one-room schoolhouse, general store, log cabin, blacksmith shop, antique post and beam barn, artisan barn, farm bureau cabin, outdoor kitchen, pioneer heritage garden and more.

For more details on admission, attractions and other information, visit lpfair.com.

FYI

LaPorte County Fair will be held July 9 to 16 at the fairground at 2581 W. Ind. 2, LaPorte. Admission to the fair is $5 for seniors 62 and older; $7 for adults 16 to 61; $5 for children 10 to 16 and free for children 9 and younger. Visit lpfair.com for more information.

