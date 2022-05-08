Festival to celebrate Wolf Lake

An upcoming festival will celebrate Wolf Lake, the sprawling lake that straddles the border of Hammond and Chicago just south of Lake Michigan.

The Association for Wolf Lake Initiative, a nonprofit and land trust that works across state lines to enhance the land trust, will host the 22nd annual Wolf Lake Bi-State Wetland, Wind & Water Festival on May 28.

People can learn more about Native American artifacts and tour the area on bikes at the festival that starts at 9 a.m. that Saturday at Shelter #2 at the William W. Powers State Recreation Area at 12949 Avenue O in Chicago.

Les Marszalek will discuss some of the 100 Native American sites he has discovered during his 40 years working as an archaeologist.

"Most of these are located in the south suburbs of Chicago and have been recorded with the Forest Preserve District of Cook County. Others are located in Northwest Indiana," Association for Wolf Lake Initiative Executive Director Michael Boos said. "Marszalek is president of Gold Earth Science Club and Museum. His work has been noted by historian Mark Lawrence Mattson and cited in publications at the Newberry Library in Chicago and the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. He has spoken to numerous historical societies, museums, universities and libraries in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago metropolitan area."

Then, at 9:45 a.m., people will embark on a 17-mile bike ride through the Wolf Lake watershed. Cyclists should meet up at the Visitors Center parking lot at the Illinois state park in Hegewisch, just across the state line.

Helmets are required for all cyclists.

"Visited will be Powderhorn Lake, Indian Creek, Eggers Woods, George Lake and Wolf Lake," Boos said. "Riders will return to the Visitors Center about noon."

Participants must register online for both events by May 25.

For more information, visit wolflakeinitiative.org.

