Festive anniversary: MSI's Christmas Around The World celebrates 80 years

One of The Windy City's prominent festive displays is up and shining brightly.

The Museum of Science and Industry's Christmas Around The World and Holidays of Light are being presented through Jan. 3, 2023. The spectacular Christmas Around The World, which features holiday trees dressed with ornate ornaments, lights and cultural decor, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

"It's such a popular tradition for people. And it's a great opportunity for guests to come to the museum," said Jeff Buonomo, senior manager of featured exhibits at The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI).

Buonomo said there's an extra excitement surrounding this year's tree exhibit because it's marking eight decades. The exhibit regularly draws guests who see it as a great holiday tradition for their families and to kick off the festive season.

Holidays of Light stars a display of symbols, information and more about major holidays of enlightenment. They include Hanukkah, Ramadan, Kwanzaa, Diwali, Chinese New Year, Visakha Puja Day and St. Lucia Day.

Museum personnel along with Santa Larry and Chance the Rapper recently lit the Grand Tree to open the Christmas Around The World exhibit. Chevy Humphrey, president and CEO of The Museum of Science and Industry told guests on the special opening day that she was excited and happy that the display was back in a big way this year to bring people together to celebrate the holidays.

"We're so happy to have Chance the Rapper help us light the tree," Humphrey added.

More than 50 trees are on display during Christmas Around The World. Volunteers from various cultural groups annually assist in decorating the trees.

Among countries represented in the tree exhibit are the United States, Greece, England, France, Thailand, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Poland and others. One of the trees represents Chance the Rapper's charity Social Works.

The Christmas Around the World exhibit originally got its start in 1942 during World War II and began with one tree. It remained a scaled down event for awhile.

During the recent Grand Tree lighting event, Chance the Rapper said he was happy to take part in the festivities and honored that his organization SocialWorks has a tree on display.

"It's the only non-country tree here," Chance the Rapper said. Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks tree features colorful ornaments and a tag proclaiming that SocialWorks exists "to empower the youth through the arts, education and civic engagement."

Chance the Rapper said The Museum of Science and Industry was a favorite of his. "My grandmother used to take me here," he said. Chance said he'll be presenting his annual Night at The Museum at MSI on Dec. 16.

"It feels great to be able to do this again," Chance said about Night At The Museum. Night At The Museum will feature a festive family evening with performances, opportunities to visit museum exhibits, various other entertainment and other goodies.

"We're trying to create a safe space for them," Chance added. Cost to gain entry to Night At The Museum is $15. To learn more about Night At The Museum, visit https://eventnoire.com/anatm2022.

In conjunction with Christmas Around The World, there will be visits with Santa available throughout the season.

The museum also has a Holiday Shop on the premises featuring ornaments and other gifts.

To learn more about Christmas Around The World and Holidays of Light, visit msichicago.org/holidays.