Figbeats release new 'Circle the Drain' album

The Figbeats, a rock band with punk, power pop, indie rock, classic rock and garage rock influences, released a new album called "Circle the Drain."
The band previously released "Reactor Beach," which Region music journalist Tom Lounges named one of the Top 10 regional albums of 2014.
The current lineup of Brad Skafish, Jim Senderhauf, Adam Hazlett and Felix Baeza put out their first album together. They recorded it on and off over the last three and a half years in Michigan City.
"It was recorded in fits and spurts," Skafish said. "I don't want people to get the impression that it's some gigantic album. We worked on it maybe one night a week while working day jobs and getting ready for shows. We probably could have recorded it in six months if it was done start to finish."
Skafish, who's played in rock bands for 20 years, helped start the band as singer and rhythm guitarist in 2012. The band has played many local venues, including Porter's Tap in Hammond, Franklin House in Valparaiso, Beverly Shores Summerfest and bars in Chicago.
The band, which draws its name from a story about a Bigfoot sighting, has had a few lineup changes over the years.
"First and foremost it's a rock band," Skafish said. "It's been influenced by punk, power pop, indie rock, things like that. Each of the guys has his own influences. Three different guys wrote songs for this album which aren't strictly one genre or another."
Skafish's own influences include local bands like the Liquids, punk bands like Green Day, the Ramones and Screeching Weasel, and even classic rock acts like The Rolling Stones and The Who.
"If you asked the other songwriters their influences, they would be different," he said. "For me it's just getting in a room, jamming, working out a melody and working on it until you have a complete song or a final product."
The result of the collaboration was a 12-song album clocking in at about 38 minutes.
"The name of the album is sardonic, an in-joke about how everything is dying off and we're never going to finish this project," Skafish said.
Released by Moon Daddy Records, "Circle the Drain" is available online through Spotify, Apple Music and Band Camp. Songs concern subjects like interpersonal relationships, politics and the good and bad in life in general.
The song "Phillip's Lament" for instance tells the story of a disturbed young man.
"People can listen to it for free," Skafish said. "There's never been an easier time to access music."
The Figbeats hope to tour soon around the area to support the album, even though some of the venues they once played closed permanently during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We want to get back to playing more shows," Skafish said. "Some places are opening and getting back to speed."
For more information or to hear the album, visit figbeats.com.
