Figbeats release new 'Circle the Drain' album

The Figbeats, a rock band with punk, power pop, indie rock, classic rock and garage rock influences, released a new album called "Circle the Drain."

The band previously released "Reactor Beach," which Region music journalist Tom Lounges named one of the Top 10 regional albums of 2014.

The current lineup of Brad Skafish, Jim Senderhauf, Adam Hazlett and Felix Baeza put out their first album together. They recorded it on and off over the last three and a half years in Michigan City.

"It was recorded in fits and spurts," Skafish said. "I don't want people to get the impression that it's some gigantic album. We worked on it maybe one night a week while working day jobs and getting ready for shows. We probably could have recorded it in six months if it was done start to finish."

Skafish, who's played in rock bands for 20 years, helped start the band as singer and rhythm guitarist in 2012. The band has played many local venues, including Porter's Tap in Hammond, Franklin House in Valparaiso, Beverly Shores Summerfest and bars in Chicago.

The band, which draws its name from a story about a Bigfoot sighting, has had a few lineup changes over the years.