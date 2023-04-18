A film screening and discussion about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till will take place in Merrillville this weekend.

The Institute for Leadership and Performance Improvement will commemorate the 14-year-old Black boy from the South Side of Chicago who was abducted, tortured and lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after he was falsely accused of a crime, becoming a posthumous icon for the civil rights movement and a symbol of the violent persecution African-Americans have long endured. His killers were found not guilty by an all-white jury, prompting a greater push for civil rights for all Americans and eventually the passage of The Emmett Till Antilynching Act that makes lynching a federal hate crime.

The ILPI, which aims to cultivate leaders and have a positive social impact, will screen the acclaimed film "Till" at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center at 6600 Broadway in Merrillville.

Award-winning filmmaker Keith Beauchamp, the producer of the documentary "The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till," will then lead a community discussion entitled "Eyes Wide Open."

"Mr. Beauchamp will share his insights and experiences in shedding light on this important chapter in American history and engage the audience in a thought-provoking conversation on our ongoing quest for justice," organizers said in a press release. "This event promises to be an evening of education, inspiration, and community engagement."

Register at https://TillMovieScreening.eventbrite.com.