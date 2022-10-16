Film Fellows: Gary festival puts new talent in spotlight

Talented new filmmakers were honored during the recent Gary International Black Film Festival.

The fest celebrated its 12th anniversary this year. On closing night of the festival, a group of special movie makers was honored.

"This is our first year for our fellowship program with Deon Taylor," said Toni Simpson, festival manager and fellowship director.

The Closing Night Awards Ceremony featured a special presentation to the inaugural GIBFF Fellows, a group who completed a six-week intensive fellowship with filmmaker Deon Taylor, who is from Gary. Taylor was in attendance during the fest as well as at the closing night ceremony.

Taylor, who is the co-CEO of the production and film distribution company Hidden Empire, has directed a number of high profile films through the years including "Fatale," "Black and Blue," "The Intruder," "Meet the Blacks," "Traffik," "Don't Fear" and others.

Taylor told the crowd it was a great experience working with the fellows and that all were talented.

The Reel Rundown Fellowship is a partnership with Taylor's Hidden Empire Entertainment Group. Individuals in the fellowship had the opportunity to talk with and learn about the industry and its many facets with professionals in the business as well as Taylor.

Audience members at the closing night event saw a clip of what the fellowship was about and saw a few scenes from some of the fellows' movies.

With the fellowship program, Simpson said they wanted to "give people from Gary the chance to be uplifted and a chance to participate in a program with industry creators." In addition to Taylor, fellows interacted with various sound designers, editors, producers and others.

"Deon Taylor looked at all the film submissions and final work," Simpson said.

Simpson said the fellows range in age from 15 to 54. Eighteen people were selected to take part in the program this year.

The fest's Reel Fellows are Addison Belhomme, William Bowman, Brandon Bowens, PeQue Brown, Montae Dixon, Latrice Edwards, Chandra Franklin, Courtney Nicole Franklin, Alethea Gordon, Marvin Hudson Jr., Passion Jefferson, Dimitri Jones, Angel Knight, Karina Mitchell, Chris Robinson, Jaylin Scott, Nathaniel Tate and Ryan Williams.

Among individuals at the Closing Night ceremony was Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, Indiana State Senator Eddie Melton and film festival founder Karen Toering.

Simpson said the film fest coordinators are planning to have future fellowship programs. To learn more about the festival, visit garyblackfilmfest.com