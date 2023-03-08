People can check out vintage 16mm films about Indiana history at ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen.

ArtHouse at 411 E 5th Ave. across from the Steel Yard baseball stadium in downtown Gary will screen "The Hoosier Way" as part of an archival road show at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

"We are hosting a free screening of a program of 16mm films and clips titled The Hoosier Way, highlighting the state of Indiana between 1911-1983, as part of Indiana University's centennial celebration of the 16mm film format," organizer Jon Vickers said. "The program features films about iconic events, people and places like Jennie's in Gary, Indiana Dunes, inside the steel mills, Studebaker production, the 1955 Crispus Attucks state championship basketball team with Oscar Robertson, vintage Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kurt Vonnegut and much more."

The event is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

Professional film archivists will do interactive 16mm film handling demonstrations when the doors open at 6 p.m. The program will feature the 80-minute-long film "The Hoosier Way."

"The state of Indiana has contributed to the health, welfare and cultural vibrancy of the world through its natural resources; unique sporting and cultural events; and the hard work, ingenuity, raw talent and goodwill of its residents," organizers said in a press release. "This program features well- and lesser-known people, places, performances and stories which make the Hoosier State unique."