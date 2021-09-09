Find everything from fair foods to fine arts at the fest

"It's like a rainbow in a bag," she says. "We hope to offer it again this year."

The Remschneiders enjoy the Popcorn Festival and seeing many of the same visitors to their booth year after year. Julie Remschneider talks about a boy named Doug who has been visiting for years and was tickled her husband has the same name. Every year the two Dougs take a photo together and two years ago, that boy was up to her 6-foot 4-inch husband's shoulders. Julie also says that people come from miles away to buy their popcorn. Two years ago a woman drove three hours each way to fill two large trash bags of popcorn for a family reunion.

"The people who come to the Popcorn Festival and to our booth are really serious about popcorn."

Remschneider Kettle Corn is partnering with the Marquette High School Girls basketball team with team members working in their booth.