Find everything from fair foods to fine arts at the fest

Festivals are always fun, especially where there's music, a parade, competitions and more. You'll find all of that plus delicious food and an array of other vendors at the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival Sept. 11.
This year's Popcorn Festival features 250 vendors, comprising 125 arts and crafts booths, 25 fine art vendors, 50 commercial and noncraft vendors and 45 food booths. All food vendors partner with a local nonprofit and donate some of their Popcorn Festival proceeds to the organization.
Find that perfect piece of art, a whimsical craft and other must-have items, and satisfy your desire for classic festival foods including deep fried goodies, hot dogs, burgers, fries, sweets and of course, popcorn.
One of the many popcorn vendors, Remschneider Kettle Corn, returns to the Popcorn Festival for its tenth year. Owners Julie and Doug Remschneider of Valparaiso pop up their signature kettle corn, as well as about 30 other flavors they offer at the festival.
"We make caramel corn, caramel/cheese (we call it 'the mix'), and other flavors and combinations like banana, green apple, chocolate, chocolate/cherry, caramel apple, cherry/banana," Julie Remschneider says. "The cheesy varieties are the favorite, like spicy cheese (cheddar jalapeño) and cheddar/bacon, which tastes like bacon cheeseburger."
Julie Remschneider says at the last Popcorn Festival, she and Doug mixed all the fruit flavored popcorn and called it "Unicorn." The kids loved it, and it sold out.
"It's like a rainbow in a bag," she says. "We hope to offer it again this year."
The Remschneiders enjoy the Popcorn Festival and seeing many of the same visitors to their booth year after year. Julie Remschneider talks about a boy named Doug who has been visiting for years and was tickled her husband has the same name. Every year the two Dougs take a photo together and two years ago, that boy was up to her 6-foot 4-inch husband's shoulders. Julie also says that people come from miles away to buy their popcorn. Two years ago a woman drove three hours each way to fill two large trash bags of popcorn for a family reunion.
"The people who come to the Popcorn Festival and to our booth are really serious about popcorn."
Remschneider Kettle Corn is partnering with the Marquette High School Girls basketball team with team members working in their booth.
As you walk through the food area, you're likely to come across one of Rick Busse's booths. In addition to two elephant ear trailers, two lemonade shake-up tents and his daughter's German roasted nuts booth, Busse will feature his Dr. Vegetable fried veggies. While Valparaiso resident and attorney Busse originated Dr. Vegetable in the area, the veggie trailer will be run by Busse's partners, Mike and Kelly Thompson. Busse's stepchildren, Joshua, Ethan and Sarah Nicholson will be in charge of the other booths at the Popcorn Festival.
Dr. Vegetable fried veggies include broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, zucchini, onion rings and pickles.
"They're deep fried in our special batter, and they're delicious."
He started working at fairs selling corn dogs while he was a student at Valparaiso University in 1969. In 1974, he bought out his boss' business and had two corn dog trailers before building his first veggie trailer in 1982. Busse then expanded to include elephant ears, purchasing Ears by George about 10 years ago. He says he's been a vendor at the Popcorn Festival since it started.
"Food trailers are in my blood," he notes.
Dr. Vegetable is partnering with three local nonprofits including Hilltop House, The Caring Place and Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Indiana – Valparaiso Club.