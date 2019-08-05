Summer always seems to fly by, but it’s not over yet. Seize the summer by planning a final family getaway to make some memories together before it’s back to the books. Not sure where to go? Here are nine family getaway ideas.
HOLLAND, MICHIGAN
Get a dose of Dutch culture at some of the fun attractions in this lakeside town.
At Nelis’ Dutch Village, you can see farm animals, hop on a train ride or a 1924 carousel, go down the wooden shoe slide, see demos of wood-carving and cheese-making, listen to a street organ and watch Dutch dancers.
Visit Windmill Island Gardens and see the only authentic Dutch windmill in operation in the country. Take a little cruise on the Holland Princess, a 65-foot Victorian-style paddle-wheel riverboat. Further fun awaits you at Holland State Park.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN
There’s more than cheese in Wisconsin, but if you head to the state there are plenty of places to indulge in cheese curds, whether you like to eat them fresh or fried.
As you get over the border, make your first stop the Mars Cheese Castle, where you can get your fill of cheese samples and choose from dozens of varieties to bring home. They serve up fried curds and more in their restaurant, have a bakery, carry the local Sprecher soda brand, have a big beer selection and have aisles and aisles of other gourmet items.
From there, you’ve got a number of options that kids will enjoy, and some are even free. Visit the Jelly Belly Factory for a free tour, ride an electric streetcar, see a lighthouse (or two), stop at the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, check out a Wooly Mammoth at the Kenosha Public Museum, hang out on one of the beautiful and easily accessible beaches and learn about American history at the Civil War Museum.
You also can spend a day at the Bristol Renaissance Fair, where you’ll travel back in time to see jousting knights, entertainers, dancers and more.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA
As home of the largest children’s museum, Indy is a perfect spot to hang with the kiddos for a couple of days or more. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is so large, you might want to plan two days to see everything, which includes the new Take Me There Greece and Treasures of Ancient Greece exhibits full of priceless artifacts, pieces of ancient history and bits of modern Greek culture.
The kids also will love the outdoor Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends experience, where they can play a number of different sports on courts, fields and courses scaled down for visitors of all ages, including basketball, soccer, tennis, racing, golf, baseball and more.
There’s much more to explore around Indy, including the Indianapolis Zoo, several sports arenas and a large number of historic museums and monuments.
GRIZZLY JACK’S GRAND BEAR RESORT AT STARVED ROCK (UTICA, ILLINOIS)
What kid doesn’t love a water park? And one thing parents can love about water park resorts is what a good value you get.
When you pay for a night of lodging, you are getting two days worth of fun at the indoor water park. At Grand Bear Resort, guests can use the water park as early as noon on check-in days and stay until it closes on check-out days. With a wave pool, lazy river, water slides and more indoors, you don’t have to worry about what the weather is like outside. However, if you want to spend some time outdoors, this such a scenic location to explore. It’s located just minutes away from Starved Rock State Park and Matthiessen State Park, both great places for a family hike. Be sure to check out the website, grizzlyjacksresort.com for some back-to-school deals.
SANTA CLAUS, INDIANA
There really is such a thing as Christmas in July … and August … and September. In fact, in the little town of Santa Claus, Indiana, it’s Christmas all year round. But you’ll definitely want to get there before summer ends to head to Holiday World Theme Park and Splashin’ Safari Water Park. It’s received a Golden Ticket Award as Cleanest Park in the country for 19 consecutive years. It’s also home to some of the most popular rides among roller coaster enthusiasts. You could easily spend two days conquering the place. The rest of the town is adorable, and the Christmas theme is carried throughout. You’ll see Santa statues and pictures and Christmas decorations everywhere.
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN
If your big-city visits have been limited to Chicago, you need to pack up the minivan and head a little farther north into Wisconsin to visit Milwaukee. Summer is a perfect time to spend time near the beautiful lakefront or to hop in kayaks and float down the river.
They also host a number of fun festivals at the Henry Maier Festival Park, which runs along the shore of Lake Michigan. The Harley-Davidson Museum is a cool and fascinating spot to learn about the evolution of motorcycles over the past century or so.
If your kids are younger than 10, they’ll love exploring the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, where they can put their hands on everything and play away. There’s also the Mitchell Park Domes, transporting you to a desert oasis and a tropical jungle in this horticultural conservatory and a top-notch zoo that you should definitely add to your itinerary.
FORT WAYNE, INDIANA
One must-see attraction when heading to Fort Wayne with kids is the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.
More than 1,000 animals call the place home, and little ones will love the animals experiences and rides that you can enjoy on your visit. Make your way through the African Journey, Australian Adventure and the Indonesian Rain Forest to see a number of unique animals. You’ll also have a chance to feed a giraffe or goat or take a ride on a pony. Rides include a railroad, carousel, sky ride and the Crocodile Creek Adventure Ride.
And there’s so many other things you can add to complete your trip to Fort Wayne — a minor league baseball game, the Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory, the Science Central hands-on science museum and more.
CINCINNATI, OHIO
Find a date for a home game of the Cincinnati Reds and then plan your trip around it.
Cincinnati is a fun riverfront town with so much to see and do. Enjoy some fun thrill rides at Kings Island Amusement Park, wander the Cincinnati Zoo and get a bird’s eye view of the city from the observation deck of the Carew Tower.
Take one of the bridges that connects to Newport, Kentucky and check out the amazing Newport Aquarium.
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS
If you have kids who are into history, Illinois’ capital is a great place for a getaway.
Spend some time exploring and comparing both the old capitol and the current capitol building and see several sites related to the 16th president of the U.S., Abraham Lincoln. See the home he lived in when he lived in Springfield, where he practiced law and where he was laid to rest after his assassination.