Head to McCormick Place for the popular fundraiser First Look for Charity.
The annual First Look for Charity will be presented from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 8 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The event is the annual gala preview to The Chicago Auto Show, which officially opens Feb. 9 and runs through Feb. 18.
"This is our 28th year," said Ray Scarpelli, chairman of The Chicago Auto Show. Scarpelli said the event will once again benefit 18 charities.
"All the money (raised) will benefit the charities," he said adding that more than $50 million has been raised through the years. "It's a great thing the new car dealers of Chicago and Northwest Indiana do to benefit local charities."
In addition to attendees getting a "first look" at new cars, they'll also enjoy food and drink from Chicago area restaurants and caterers at the event.
Among restaurants and caterers participating in the fundraiser will be Savor Chicago, Catered by Design, Chicago q, Andy's Frozen Custard, Butter Bella LLC, Flight Club, Katana Japanese Steakhouse, Pinstripes, Texas de Brazil, Garrett Popcorn Shops and more.
Scarpelli said the menu, this year, will include assorted gluten-free options.
Entertainment will include The Chicago 6, made up of former Chicago Bears members, and The Four C Notes, who perform songs from The Four Seasons catalog.
"This year we'll be giving away two cars," said Scarpelli. In the past, one lucky winner drove away with a new vehicle.
This year's charities include Advocate Health Care; Franciscan Community Benefit Services; Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago; Clearbrook; JDRF; March of Dimes; Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago; Misericordia; and others.
For more information and ticket prices for First Look for Charity, visit chicagoautoshow.com.