First Look For Charity offers preview of Chicago Auto Show

Car lovers who'd like to help out local organizations will want to attend the upcoming First Look for Charity in Chicago.
The annual First Look for Charity will be presented from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 10 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The event serves as the annual gala preview to The Chicago Auto Show, which this year officially opens Feb. 11 and continues to Feb. 20.
"It's a special evening out," said Jennifer Morand, general manager of The Chicago Auto Show. She added it's a great time to get dressed up and have a chance as well to support local charities.
This year 18 local charities will be in the spotlight.
"First Look for Charity is really a night of elegance and coming together to support these great causes," Morand said. "And the money raised stays here in Chicago."
Morand said auto dealers from Chicago and Northwest Indiana are wholeheartedly behind this event.
She added guests will have the chance to enjoy food from various local restaurants and chefs at assorted food stations at First Look and also have the opportunity to hear live music around the show hall.
"People will experience some of Chicago's best restaurants all under one roof," Morand said.
First Look for Charity, which has been presented for 31 years, has raised nearly $60 million for local charities.
Charities represented at the event are Susan G.Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago, Misericordia-Heart of Mercy, Glenwood Academy, the YMCA, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Jesse White Tumblers, New Star, which has offices in Merrillville, Chicago Heights and Crete, Catholic Charities- Archdiocese of Chicago, Habitat for Humanity, Lydia, Franciscan Community Benefit Services, 100 Club of Illinois, Advocate Health Care, Catholic Charities-Diocese of Joliet, Turning Point Autism Foundation, Special Olympics Illinois and ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter.
Among restaurants and caterers involved in First Look this year are Savor, Andy's Frozen Custard, Carnivale, Catered By Design, Eris Ciderhouse and Brewery, Esquire by Cooper's Hawk, Gene & Georgetti, Lyra, Norman's Bistro, Ocean Prime, Radio Room, Remingtons, Smoke Daddy, Union Sushi +BBQ and VU Rooftop. Beverages will be provided by a number of companies including Goose Island Beer Company.
On the entertainment roster will be 7th Heaven, The Instinct and Michael Lynch Band.
Morand said there'll also again be vehicle giveaways during the event.
Among special attractions at the Chicago Auto Show this year are an EV test track and education center as well as outdoor test drive opportunities.
For more information on First Look for Charity, visit chicagoautoshow.com.