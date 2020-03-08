Flamenco festival brings music, dance of Spain to Chicago stage

Flamenco, that artistic expression of music, movement, song and dance originating in Andalucía, Spain, and possibly dating back as far as the eighth century, is on display during the Chicago Flamenco Festival 2020, presented by the Institute Cervantes de Chicago.

“Flamenco is a dance of passion,” said Teresa Hernando Rojo, cultural activities coordinator at the Instituto Cervantes and director of the festival. “It takes great skill and dedication.”

Best described as a solo dance with three components, canto (song), baile (dance) and one of three forms — intense, grand or intermediate — flamenco is also an energetic and highly expressive art form incorporating hand clapping, fancy footwork and elaborate hand, arm and body movements accompanied by music. It’s enthralling to observe — percussive footwork and clicking castanets, elaborate and richly colored costumes often patterned (at least for the women; the men seem to prefer black) with the music and movements expressing a wide range of emotions.

The attention to detail is amazing, even the way the bailaora or female dancer ties her long hand-embroidered shawl is representative of differing moods. Adding to the visual impact are ornate fans, perfectly coiffed hair, ruffled dresses cut high in front to enable movement, veils and combs.