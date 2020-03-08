Flamenco festival brings music, dance of Spain to Chicago stage

Flamenco, that artistic expression of music, movement, song and dance originating in Andalucía, Spain, and possibly dating back as far as the eighth century, is on display during the Chicago Flamenco Festival 2020, presented by the Institute Cervantes de Chicago.
“Flamenco is a dance of passion,” said Teresa Hernando Rojo, cultural activities coordinator at the Instituto Cervantes and director of the festival. “It takes great skill and dedication.”
Best described as a solo dance with three components, canto (song), baile (dance) and one of three forms — intense, grand or intermediate — flamenco is also an energetic and highly expressive art form incorporating hand clapping, fancy footwork and elaborate hand, arm and body movements accompanied by music. It’s enthralling to observe — percussive footwork and clicking castanets, elaborate and richly colored costumes often patterned (at least for the women; the men seem to prefer black) with the music and movements expressing a wide range of emotions.
The attention to detail is amazing, even the way the bailaora or female dancer ties her long hand-embroidered shawl is representative of differing moods. Adding to the visual impact are ornate fans, perfectly coiffed hair, ruffled dresses cut high in front to enable movement, veils and combs.
“Even the costumes are very traditional, and the ones worn by many of the performers during this year’s Flamenco Festival are handmade by people who specialize and only make flamenco clothing,” Hernando said. “Flamenco is also very traditional in that family pass it down through the generations. Performers learn from parents who have learned from their parents, fathers to sons and mothers to daughters.”
Omayra Amaya, of the Omayra Amaya Flamenco Dance Co., is an example of how the dance traces back through generations. The grandniece of Carmen Amaya, considered the most outstanding Flamenco dancer ever, Omayra’s parents, Curro and Olga Amaya, are also famous flamenco dancers and when Omayra was 12, she performed her first choreographed role as her father’s partner.
Just three years later, Amaya was touring internationally, not only with her parents but with other dance companies as well. Her style of performance is known as Gypsy Flamenco, and at her performances on March 13 and 14, she’ll be accompanied by flamenco guitarrista (guitar player) Roberto Castellion, who at age six performed at the Chateau Madrid in New York City, accompanying his father, who taught him how to play and compose music. Joining them is Francisco Orozco, known as YiYi, a flamenco cantaor (singer) and percussionist.
On March 20 and 21, Manual Gutierrez, who won his first Flamenco award when he was 8, presents “Tu Tocas, Tu Cantas, Yo Bailo” ("You Play, You Sing, I Dance"). He is accompanied by cantaor Jose Cortes Fernandez, a scion of a well-respected Almeria family, who when he was 10, won a prestigious flamenco award.
“The great thing about flamenco is you don’t have to understand the language to understand its power and beauty,” Hernando said.
Sidebar: Spanish Wines
Spain is known for its many bodegas, or wine shops, and the country has over 20 wine routes. To showcase the wines as part of the Flamenco Festival, Claire Henderson, a sherry educator and sommelier for Gonzalez Byass, a fifth generation family of wineries founded in 1835, will be hosting a tasting on March 16. The wines served include a cava, a sparkling wine from Barcelona, a verdejo (a classic white grape) from the Rueda wine region, a red rioja reserva and a garnicha made from the grapes of 100-year-old vines. Ending the evening is a sherry made in Jerez de la Frontera, the home of Gonzalez Byass.
The event’s kick-off took place the last weekend in February, but the programs continue through March and then again in October and November, offering a variety of artists and performances. Upcoming flamenco events in Chicago include:
• 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. World Music Wednesday at Old Town School of Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave. Oldtownchicago.org.
• 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Omayra Amaya Flamenco Dance Co. $25 general admission; $20 for students and Instituto Cervantes’ members. Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio. 312-335-1996; chicago.cervantes.es. Tickets at EventBrite.
• 6 p.m. March 16, Gonzalez Byass Winery Tasting with Claire Henderson. $25 general admission; $20 for students and Instituto Cervantes’ members. Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio. 312-335-1996; chicago.cervantes.es. Tickets at EventBrite.
• 7 p.m. March 20 and 21, Manuel Gutierrez presents “Tu Tocas, Tu Cantas, Yo Bailo.” $25 general admission; $20 for students and Instituto Cervantes’ members. Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio. 312-335-1996; chicago.cervantes.es. Tickets at EventBrite.
For information about other performances, visit chicago.cervantes.es.