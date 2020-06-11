Florida SeaWorld parks reopen with masks, temperature checks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two more Florida theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, opened Thursday after being closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus.

Both reopened their gates with new restrictions to safeguard against the spread of the virus.

Reservations are now required to enter the parks in order to limit capacity for social distancing. But SeaWorld Orlando will be closed for the foreseeable future on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Busch Gardens on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for extra cleaning.

Visitors age 2 and up will be required to wear face masks and everyone will have their temperature screened at the parks’ entrances.

The openings of the parks owned by SeaWorld Entertainment come as Florida’s theme parks industry is coming back to life. Universal Orlando Resort reopened last week after being closed since March, and Walt Disney World theme parks will be welcoming visitors back next month.