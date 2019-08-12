The Chicago White Sox are known for offering the widest selection of craft beer in Major League Baseball at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Now, the ballpark is going to host a craft beer festival that will feature 3 Floyds Brewing from Munster and 18th Street Brewery from Hammond.
The inaugural ChiSox Craft Beer Fest will take place from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Guaranteed Rate Field at 333 W. 35th St. It will feature 35 craft breweries, including 350 Brewing, 5 Rabbit Brewing, Aleman, Collective Arts Brewing, Goose Island, Horse Thief Hollow, Lagunitas, Maplewood, Moody Tongue, Pipeworks Revolution, Surly Brewing, Pollyanna, Two Brothers, Rabid Brewing, and Bridgeport's own Marz Brewing.
VIP tickets holders can get in at noon.
"We have been a beer partner with White Sox for three years," 18th Street owner and head brewer Drew Fox said. "We will send down some core beers they already have in the ballpark, like Sex and Candy, Rise of the Angels and a few more."
3 Floyds spokeswoman Sara White said the brewery would provide the Alpha King and Gumballhead cans that are sold at games.
General admission tickets are $45 and include 30 two-ounce samples of craft beer on the concourse, a tasting glass, games, activities and live entertainment. The $125 VIP ticket includes 10 extra samples, the chance to get in an hour early, a behind the scenes tour and the opportunity to meet Frank Thomas and walk on the warning track.
Designated drivers can get in for $10 and will get a pop, a lanyard and a commemorative poster.
Ballpark concessions will be available for purchase.
Tickets can be purchased online at whitesox.com/beerfest.