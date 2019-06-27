{{featured_button_text}}
3 Floyds to host Munster fireworks watch party

Patrons sample cocktails and food recently during the grand opening at 3 Floyds Distillery in Munster.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

You can again watch Munster's annual Independence Day fireworks in style while sipping some of the world's best and "not normal" craft beer.

3 Floyds is hosting a fireworks watch party from 5-11 p.m. outside its taproom at 9750 Indiana Parkway on July 3. Munster is planning to shoot off patriotic pyrotechnics at the nearby Centennial Park at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The craft brewery known for its extreme IPAs and heavy metal aesthetic is hosting an all-ages watch party but people must be 21+ to drink. Attendees can bring lawn chairs but no coolers.

3 Floyds will have the beer covered with a half dozen drafts and cans of  Alpha King, Gumballhead, SadoMagicAle and Region X. The brewpub is offering outdoor specials that include jalapeno-cheddar brat, Italian beef, smoked chicken salad sandwich, lamb gyro, corn on the cob as well as vegan options.

The newly opened 3 Floyds Distillery will add tacos and sides to its regular menu and offer two slushy drinks for anyone looking to cool off.

The 3 Floyds Brewpub and kiosk will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight on July 3 with the pub serving regular food all day. The distillery will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight.

The pub, kiosk and distillery will all be closed on the Fourth of July holiday.

For more information, call 219-922-4425 or visit 3floyds.com.

