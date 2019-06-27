3 Floyds to host Munster fireworks watch party

You can again watch Munster's annual Independence Day fireworks in style while sipping some of the world's best and "not normal" craft beer.
3 Floyds is hosting a fireworks watch party from 5-11 p.m. outside its taproom at 9750 Indiana Parkway on July 3. Munster is planning to shoot off patriotic pyrotechnics at the nearby Centennial Park at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The craft brewery known for its extreme IPAs and heavy metal aesthetic is hosting an all-ages watch party but people must be 21+ to drink. Attendees can bring lawn chairs but no coolers.
3 Floyds will have the beer covered with a half dozen drafts and cans of Alpha King, Gumballhead, SadoMagicAle and Region X. The brewpub is offering outdoor specials that include jalapeno-cheddar brat, Italian beef, smoked chicken salad sandwich, lamb gyro, corn on the cob as well as vegan options.
The newly opened 3 Floyds Distillery will add tacos and sides to its regular menu and offer two slushy drinks for anyone looking to cool off.
The 3 Floyds Brewpub and kiosk will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight on July 3 with the pub serving regular food all day. The distillery will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight.
The pub, kiosk and distillery will all be closed on the Fourth of July holiday.
For more information, call 219-922-4425 or visit 3floyds.com.