3 Floyds to tap Spaceforce! Dark Lord Monday

Spaceforce! Dark Lord takes off Monday at a party 3 Floyds spokeswoman Sara White warned may get "pretty insane."
The Munster-based craft brewery, which RateBeer has routinely ranked among the best in the world, will tap an 2018 Dark Lord variant at 3 Floyds Brewpub: Spaceforce! Dark Lord beer at 6 p.m. Monday at the 3 Floyds Brewpub at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster.
This variant of the acclaimed Russian Imperial Stout, which draws thousands to Munster during its annual spring release, was made with vanilla, cocoa nibs and coffee before being aged in Pineau Des Charentes barrels. The 15 percent ABV beer, which debuted at Dark Lord Day this year, got a 4.5 rating out of a possible 5 on the beer rating website Untapped, and 4.4 out of 5 on Beer Advocate.
At 8 p.m. 3 Floyds also will have its metal DJ night with bartender Gregg Elzinga of Metal Vinyl Weekend and Alexi Front, who's the organizer of Scorched Tundra metal festival. 3 Floyds will give out tickets to the Scorched Tundra fest at The Empty Bottle in Chicago's Ukrainian Village neighborhood on Aug. 31 and serve a special jalapeño brat with Dark Lord mustard and cheese spread on a pretzel bun.
For more information, call 219-922-3565 or visit 3floyds.com.