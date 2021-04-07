Fluid Coffeebar to host car show to benefit at-risk youth

Fluid Coffee and Roasting Lab in downtown Michigan City will host its first public event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hip, third-wave coffee shop at 518 Franklin St. in the Uptown Arts District, which also has locations in Valparaiso and soon Crown Point, will host the Cars and Coffee car show outside its storefront downtown from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

"Everyone is welcome with their vehicles," Fluid owner Allison Scates said. "People can bring whatever they want — whether vintage cars or brand new sports cars. We want everyone to bring their cars to show them off. There's no parameters."

The event is free. It will feature a live DJ set and raise funds for the Fly High Youth Services nonprofit.

Kenny Fly founded the charity to help at-risk youth in low-income neighborhoods, such as with activities, education, counseling and nutritional programs. The car show will help Fly High pay MC Maddwrappers to wrap vinyl branding around a bus that will be used to help pick up kids for basketball tournaments, barbecues and other events.