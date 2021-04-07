 Skip to main content
Fluid Coffeebar to host car show to benefit at-risk youth
Fluid Coffee and Roasting Lab is pictured.

 Times file photo

Fluid Coffee and Roasting Lab in downtown Michigan City will host its first public event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hip, third-wave coffee shop at 518 Franklin St. in the Uptown Arts District, which also has locations in Valparaiso and soon Crown Point, will host the Cars and Coffee car show outside its storefront downtown from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

"Everyone is welcome with their vehicles," Fluid owner Allison Scates said. "People can bring whatever they want — whether vintage cars or brand new sports cars. We want everyone to bring their cars to show them off. There's no parameters."

The event is free. It will feature a live DJ set and raise funds for the Fly High Youth Services nonprofit.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

Kenny Fly founded the charity to help at-risk youth in low-income neighborhoods, such as with activities, education, counseling and nutritional programs. The car show will help Fly High pay MC Maddwrappers to wrap vinyl branding around a bus that will be used to help pick up kids for basketball tournaments, barbecues and other events.

"It's to pick up youth in the neighborhood to help kids to have constructive things to do," Scates said. "He was a gang member who was paralyzed and then turned his life around. He shares his story with teenagers going down the wrong path to help them take a positive turn. He's looking to get this project launched to get more people aware of his organization."

Free hot chocolate will be offered to the community, and the public will be invited inside Fluid to enjoy specialty coffee and breakfast sandwiches.

For more information, visit flyhighyouth.org, fluidcoffeelove.com, or facebook.com/MCMaddwrappers.

 
Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

