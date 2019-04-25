Celebrating Prime Rib
Majestic Star Casino's Harbor View Buffet will celebrate National Prime Rib Day on April 26 and 27. National Prime Rib Day is Saturday, April 27. Harbor View Buffet is located at Majestic Star Casino, Gary. Visit majesticstarcasino.com. The regular buffet features a variety of stations including carved meats, various side dishes, seafood, desserts and more. Prime Rib will be a special on both Friday and Saturday dinner menus. Visit majesticstarcasino.com.
Lips and Sips
Ciao Bella will present Lips & Sips from 2 to 5 p.m. April 28 at the restaurant, 1514 U.S. 41, Schererville. A master class makeup tutorial featuring Clarins will be held. The event, which costs $35 a person, includes a glass of house wine and tutorial. Call 219-322-6800.
Annual Smelt Fry
An All-You-Can-Eat Annual Smelt Fry will take place from 5;30 to 10:30 p.m. April 27 at St. Maria Goretti Hall, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer. Cost is $20. Mostaccioli, salads and dessert are included. Call 219-512-4543.