Food is a favorite part of travel

Examine the menu in advance. I spend more time looking at online restaurant menus than maps before a trip. I like to get an idea of what restaurants offer before I go.

Sometimes I find out it might not be what I expected or I might find a dish that I just have to try. It also saves precious time during your trip if you go in knowing what you want rather than spending a long time perusing a menu (and I'm a big peruser who takes forever to make up my mind). You also get that exciting build-up of anticipation knowing exactly what you'll be enjoying when you get there.

Learn from the locals. I’ve stumbled upon some wonderful spots not by researching before I travel or by heading to the most advertised locations, but by waiting until I get there and asking the employee at the visitor center or a friendly store clerk or even a stranger I find myself seated by on a park bench. They never let me down and I have found some real hidden gems.

Ask around online. If you’re traveling somewhere, do some crowdsourcing and pose the question of where to eat on your social media pages and get some good old word-of-mouth recommendations.

Find Facebook Pages or Groups for the city you’re traveling to and ask around or join travel groups for different regions where you can pose questions to the group.