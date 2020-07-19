Food is a favorite part of travel

Nine years ago this month my sister, Becky, and I started a food blog (chicagofoodiesisters.com), and at that point I dove into the restaurant scene in Chicago. I started attending restaurant openings and menu launch events and expanding my palette beyond the regular dishes I’d been cooking at home and the occasional fast food, pizza carry-out or special occasion dinner at a local spot.
It had been over a decade that I’d been doing travel writing by then, and while eating on the road was fun, it wasn’t a focal point of the trip. We had young kids throughout that decade, and anyone who has tried to enjoy a restaurant meal while an infant throws toys and food from the high chair or a toddler repeatedly tries to escape (or both at the same time) knows that dining out with little kids can be less than relaxing.
I’d often pack sandwiches to eat in the car so we wouldn’t have to spend time sitting in a dining room waiting for food to arrive at our table, grab a meal from a familiar drive-thru and eat in the car or head back to the hotel and order a pizza to avoid spending a long time seated in a restaurant.
As the kids got a little older and we could get through a meal without a meltdown that garnered hardened glares from other diners, it became enjoyable to dine out as family and I started to seek out restaurants to work into our itineraries, looking for interesting independently owned places — nostalgic diners, restaurants in historic or unusual settings, places with ethnic or locally grown specialties. Some destinations have iconic eateries that put them on the map and those are always ones that draw the most interest, but sometimes there are lesser known places or little hole-in-wall joints that offer the best food and most inviting environments.
Over the years, dining while traveling has shifted from something that had to be done — and sometimes even dreaded when having to feed a tired, whiny preschooler — to one of the most anticipated parts of my trips. When I start planning a trip, I often look up dining options before I scour the list of attractions on the tourism website for a city or county.
While I once preferred a speedy, well-known drive-thru to grab a dinner in a bag while traveling, I now avoid those whenever I can in favor of a mom-and-pop or chef-owned venture. I enjoy lingering in a dining room, savoring each bite and taking in an atmosphere that I probably won't ever visit again.
A few tips for planning out dining as you travel:
Contact the convention and visitor’s bureau for the area you are traveling to and ask that they send you a visitor’s guide. You can find the same information on most websites, but sometimes it’s fun to go old-school with a printed book that has dining listings to circle or highlight and narrow down.
If you find some places that sound interesting, Google them. If you’re someone that puts a lot of faith in reviews, see what other diners have had to say. Or search for articles that have been written about the place and read a little more about it.
Learn the history. Go to the restaurant’s website and you’ll usually find an “About Us” tab where you can get a little background on the place. I always like to learn the backstory of a business and love to learn a little before I go.
Examine the menu in advance. I spend more time looking at online restaurant menus than maps before a trip. I like to get an idea of what restaurants offer before I go.
Sometimes I find out it might not be what I expected or I might find a dish that I just have to try. It also saves precious time during your trip if you go in knowing what you want rather than spending a long time perusing a menu (and I'm a big peruser who takes forever to make up my mind). You also get that exciting build-up of anticipation knowing exactly what you'll be enjoying when you get there.
Learn from the locals. I’ve stumbled upon some wonderful spots not by researching before I travel or by heading to the most advertised locations, but by waiting until I get there and asking the employee at the visitor center or a friendly store clerk or even a stranger I find myself seated by on a park bench. They never let me down and I have found some real hidden gems.
Ask around online. If you’re traveling somewhere, do some crowdsourcing and pose the question of where to eat on your social media pages and get some good old word-of-mouth recommendations.
Find Facebook Pages or Groups for the city you’re traveling to and ask around or join travel groups for different regions where you can pose questions to the group.
Map out some stops. When you’re on the road, you have the opportunity to not only eat once you’re at your destination, but also along the way. Take a look at your map as you plan your route and see what towns and cities are along the route that may be worth stopping in for a meal and walk or a fun sight to see. I always like to do this when the trip will be more than a couple hours. It breaks up the tedious commute and allows you to add more meals in along the way.
Buy foodie souvenirs. I used to be one of those people who would come home from a trip with t-shirts and knick-knacks — spoons, shot glasses, key chains, plates, pens, Christmas ornaments. While it’s fun to have these tangible little mementos as reminders of your travel (I still often come home with Christmas ornaments) or to pass on to friends of family upon return, I’ve found I’d rather spend my money on edible stuff that I don’t have to make room for or dust off.
In a gift shop, there’s usually locally made goodies that will keep the place in your mind for days, weeks or months (depending on that the product is), put a smile on the face of the recipient and support a local business, artisan or farmer. Get some fudge made on site, some locally made jam, some freshly popped popcorn or other snacks. These days I never make it back home without foodie souvenirs — and depending on how hungry I am, they might not even make it home and be enjoyed in the car before we arrive back home.
