Food Truck Fest pop-up to bring bites to Four Corners Winery in Valparaiso

A Food Truck Fest pop-up will bring a variety of international cuisines to Valparaiso.

The pop-up will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Four Corners Winery, 294 E. 600 N. in Valparaiso.

Las Mamacitas will have a made-to-order taqueria station. The new Trailyard food truck out of Porter County will serve pulled pork sandwiches and other fare. Bao Pastries in Valparaiso will have authentic French pastries and other traditional desserts.

People also will be able to buy a variety of food from Manta Food Truck, Smoke Stack Pizza Shack, Big D's Phillys and Whitefield Cheesecake.

"We are excited to take part and help to organize such a great event," said Monica Jimenez-Susoreny, owner of Las Mamacitas food truck. "The winery is a beautiful space and it is going to be perfect weather-wise. What a fun way to spend the day, trying different foods all while supporting local."

The event is free and open to the public.

In addition to the food trucks, there will be live music, a DJ, craft vendors, and a bounce house. The popular children's television entertainer CoComelon will visit between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in an appearance sponsored by Everlasting Smiles & Memories.