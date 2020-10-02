For nearly 40 years, Bengtson's has harvested fall memories and fun in Homer Glen

Few things in life feel more “normal” than a fall trip to the pumpkin patch. But considering how 2020 has gone so far — and how many traditional markers of summer and now fall have been unceremoniously upended — it would hardly catch anybody by surprise if the plug got pulled on this autumn touchstone as well.
But it just wouldn’t be fall in Homer Glen without a pumpkin patch — the standard-bearing Pumpkin Fest that has taken over the Bengtson Farm every September and October since 1981. Even the madness of 2020 couldn’t stop the Bengtson family from rolling out the 39th edition of its autumn festivities, which means once again area residents will flock to the farm for what appears to be a pandemic-proof tradition.
Though the Bengtson Pumpkin Fest may have long outgrown its humble roots as a simple hayride into the pumpkin patch, the heart of its appeal remains intact.
“We pride ourselves in providing a clean, family-friendly venue themed in middle American farm family values,” says Jeremy Bengtson, the farm’s director of operations and technology. “The nostalgia of a simpler time when family was the centerpiece of daily American life is an attractive idea to the modern family that grows increasingly disconnected due to social media, technology and the growing socioeconomic turmoil throughout the world.”
Bengtson says that one of the big draws of his family’s farm compared to others in the area is its wide range of activities and attractions, allowing visitors to spend the day however they choose. For those who prefer a simpler fall outing, the pumpkins, hayrides and apple-cider doughnuts are, of course, available.
But those looking for a little more variety or creativity can take a plunge down the 90-foot mega slide, take a spin on the Barnyard Dance Cow Coaster or choose from any number of other rides, games and animal-related activities.
Returning from an auspicious debut in 2019 is the popular Tractor Town ride, which takes visitors on a fun-filled journey through a massive gambrel-style barn with animated animals, talking 1920s tractors, an animated steam engine tractor, a talking animated corn sheller truck from the turn of the 20th century and more.
“We believe strongly in delivering a unique one-of-a-kind experience,” Bengtson explains. “These rides and animations are all built and designed here by very talented people, and I believe that is something that sets this experience apart from other farms.”
While the pandemic has thrown a curve ball at the 2020 season — much like it has for every other business and cultural attraction — Bengtson says the farm is well prepared to deal with it and deliver the kinds of fall memories area residents have been counting on for nearly four decades. Between its longstanding commitment to cleanliness (intensified this year), and the overall size and outdoor nature of the festival, Bengtson believes the farm provides an ideal outlet for people looking for some return to a more normal existence.
“We thought that many families might choose to postpone a visit to the farm until the 2021 season, but our opening weekend showed that pent-up demand for entertainment may result in similar attendance compared to previous years,” he says. “Traditions play an important part in any culture, and it’s easy to see especially in today’s world why people would want to make an effort to recreate or generate new memories of time shared with the ones they love.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!