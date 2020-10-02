For nearly 40 years, Bengtson's has harvested fall memories and fun in Homer Glen

But those looking for a little more variety or creativity can take a plunge down the 90-foot mega slide, take a spin on the Barnyard Dance Cow Coaster or choose from any number of other rides, games and animal-related activities.

Returning from an auspicious debut in 2019 is the popular Tractor Town ride, which takes visitors on a fun-filled journey through a massive gambrel-style barn with animated animals, talking 1920s tractors, an animated steam engine tractor, a talking animated corn sheller truck from the turn of the 20th century and more.

“We believe strongly in delivering a unique one-of-a-kind experience,” Bengtson explains. “These rides and animations are all built and designed here by very talented people, and I believe that is something that sets this experience apart from other farms.”

While the pandemic has thrown a curve ball at the 2020 season — much like it has for every other business and cultural attraction — Bengtson says the farm is well prepared to deal with it and deliver the kinds of fall memories area residents have been counting on for nearly four decades. Between its longstanding commitment to cleanliness (intensified this year), and the overall size and outdoor nature of the festival, Bengtson believes the farm provides an ideal outlet for people looking for some return to a more normal existence.

“We thought that many families might choose to postpone a visit to the farm until the 2021 season, but our opening weekend showed that pent-up demand for entertainment may result in similar attendance compared to previous years,” he says. “Traditions play an important part in any culture, and it’s easy to see especially in today’s world why people would want to make an effort to recreate or generate new memories of time shared with the ones they love.”

