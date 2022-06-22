'For the Birds' exhibit coming to The Depot

Laurel Izard's “For the Birds” exhibit is coming to The Depot Beverly Shores Museum and Art Gallery next month.

The solo show will have an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. July 8 at the art gallery and museum in a historic South Shore Line train station at 525 S. Broadway in Beverly Shores. It will be followed by a community drumming circle.

Laurel Izard is an award-winning artist who has exhibited nationally and is showcasing her latest work.

“I have always had a deep concern for the planet and all the people, animals and plants living on it, yet it is only recently that I have begun to address the mass extinction of animals by portraying them in my art quilts," she said. "I am particularly touched by the plight of endangered and threatened birds. As I do the research for each artwork, I learn quite a bit about the factors underlying the perilous edge many of these animals exist on. It is my hope to evoke these 'edges' as I portray endangered animals in my quilts and oil paintings.”

She paints portraits of endangered birds in oils on clay board and works with vintage quilt tops. She finds the old fabrics and patterns in reclaimed quilts to be beautifully and endlessly varied, appreciating that someone once spent hours handpicking all the fabric that went into them.

She likes to give new life to abandoned quilts that have spent decades in storage, They call to mind mothers, grandmothers and home, evoking a sense of safety and protection she aspires to send out into the world "as a kind of prayer."

She's also drawn to how quilters depicted animals that were not endangered 50 or 60 years ago.

“We can't go back in time, but we can adopt behaviors that will support world ecosystems and animal survival," she said. "I believe that this will take the dramatic changes on a global level, and this is but one small step in that direction.”

Michigan City-based sculptor Edwin Shelton will lead the drumming circle from 7-8 p.m. after the reception, in which the public can beat on their own drums or his drum sculpture "Being Sounds."

"I strive to make sculptures viewers have likely not seen before," he said. "I work to provoke the blend of joy with mystery. I assemble discarded objects. They are given a 'skin' of fabrics and upholstery thread with fluorescent paint, paper mache, faux jewels, glitter, etc. The non-representational sculptures range from small to large assemblages. Some of the reliefs have pendulum elements that can be moved gently by the viewers. My sculptures distill over six decades of creative and spiritual experiences."

The gallery is free and open to the public.

The Depot Beverly Shores Museum and Art Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

