'Fore' the love of art: Elmhurst Art Museum stars playable golf exhibit

"We're excited to present this unusual project," he said. "Miniature golf is having a resurgence right now."

The golf holes feature various themes from social commentary and environmental issues to showcasing optical illusions or retro designs.

"There's a mix of voices (in this show)," Jobson said. He added it took about two weeks to do the full installation of the show, which opened in October. The exhibit was actually supposed to open sooner than it did but the pandemic delayed it.

Valparaiso's Baker, who has been a painter for more than 30 years, said he's honored to be a part of the exhibit. The golf hole he designed is titled “Pinball Golf: An American Life.” The hole blends the concepts of the games of golf and pinball and uses pins, flippers and targets.

"It sounded like a great idea and a fun experience," Baker said about being selected to design a golf hole. He added it's an exhibit so many visitors can relate to.

"Everyone in the world has probably gone to a miniature golf space," Baker said.

Baker's artistic golf hole, he said, was completed before the pandemic.