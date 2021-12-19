'Fore' the love of art: Elmhurst Art Museum stars playable golf exhibit

A playful exhibit is beckoning visitors to The Elmhurst Art Museum for a little "fun" time.
"Par Excellence Redux: The Back 9" continues to Jan. 2 at The Elmhurst Art Museum. The exhibit features a "fully playable" miniature golf display that is based on an exhibit "Par Excellence" which was featured at The School of the Art Institute in Chicago in 1988.
"This is our first major art exhibit in over two years," said Chris Jobson, curator of "Par Excellence Redux." Jobson said a national public call was held for artists to participate in the exhibit. Prior to "The Back 9," the art museum presented "The Front 9" as part of this exhibit.
Various artists and architects, including Wes Baker of Valparaiso, lent their talents to design golf holes for the project.
"It appealed to Midwest and local artists," Jobson said. In addition to Baker, other artists from Chicago; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Columbia City, Indiana; Elmhurst; Bloomington, Illinois; and Oklahoma have participated in the exhibit.
"We're trying to honor the original exhibition at The School of the Art Institute that happened 33 years ago," Jobson said. He said one of the aims of this new exhibit was to do the original artists justice as well.
Jobson said "The Back 9" also highlights the idea that art can actively be a fun endeavor.
"We're excited to present this unusual project," he said. "Miniature golf is having a resurgence right now."
The golf holes feature various themes from social commentary and environmental issues to showcasing optical illusions or retro designs.
"There's a mix of voices (in this show)," Jobson said. He added it took about two weeks to do the full installation of the show, which opened in October. The exhibit was actually supposed to open sooner than it did but the pandemic delayed it.
Valparaiso's Baker, who has been a painter for more than 30 years, said he's honored to be a part of the exhibit. The golf hole he designed is titled “Pinball Golf: An American Life.” The hole blends the concepts of the games of golf and pinball and uses pins, flippers and targets.
"It sounded like a great idea and a fun experience," Baker said about being selected to design a golf hole. He added it's an exhibit so many visitors can relate to.
"Everyone in the world has probably gone to a miniature golf space," Baker said.
Baker's artistic golf hole, he said, was completed before the pandemic.
"I wanted to create this with the idea of combining a pinball game with a miniature golf game," he said. Baker originally had six golf handles on the creation but eliminated four of them. He thought the concept was "fantastic" but the execution was "a bit challenging" with the six handles.
Baker said the hole is definitely meant to be "played like a pinball game."
"I have lighted golf balls and many flashing lights and balls. It's made for any age to play," Baker said. It took Baker a couple of months to create the golf hole while working on and off.
Artist Baker said he's played the miniature golf exhibit at the museum. "It was fun and they all were interesting," he said. Baker added he'd like visitors playing the golf hole he designed to enjoy the "fun, colors and the noise."
Among other golf holes in the exhibit are "Timing is Everything," with a clock theme; “Infinity Putt” with various visual illusions; “Mission: Mars,” which takes on a theme surrounding the planet Mars; “A Place to Play Fairly,” which has a theme of moral integrity; and more.
For more information on "Par Excellence Redux: The Back 9" or to book a tee time, call 630.834.0202 or visit elmhurstartmuseum.org.