Forest Preserve kicking off New Year with many programs

The Forest Preserve of Will County encourages people to start 2023 off right by taking part in a program.

It's offering a number of programs in January on topics like animal tracks, lichen, nature journaling and ice.

A Who’s Prepared for Winter Scavenger Hunt will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays from Jan. 4 to Jan. 29 at the Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. It's free and open to all ages.

"Brrr-ave the cold and see if you can find all the animals that know how to survive during winter. Start inside to receive a scavenger hunt checklist," the Forest Preserve of Will County said in a press release. "Bring back your observations to win a prize. Recite a fun fact about one of the species to get a bonus prize."

WonderKids – Animal Tracks will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. It teaches pre-schoolers between 2 and 5 years old with singing, storytime, table activities, crafts and an outside activity. Anyone interested should register by Jan. 3.

Hikin’ with Lichen will take place between 9 and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. People should register by Jan. to take part in the educational hike.

New Year, New Nature Journal will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. Anyone 13 or older can learn how to create a nature journal. People must register by Jan. 6.

Rivers of Color – Redheads and Goldeneyes will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. People have until Jan. 6 to register for the free, all-ages event.

"Join a naturalist and other passionate birders on the chilly trails and uncover the special adaptations that allow these waterfowl to make Four Rivers their home," the Forest Preserve of Will County said in a press release. "This is the first in a series of Rivers of Color programs Four Rivers will host in 2023."

Meet a Beekeeper will take place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 and Feb. 5 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. People can learn about the art of beekeeping from local beekeeper Mike Rusnak, who has more than 15 years of experience.

Sensory Sunday will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Jan. 8 and Feb. 5 at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon.

"This independent program is for guests with sensory-processing needs, social anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and those who would benefit from a small-group experience," the Forest Preserve of Will County said in a press release. "The center will be open only to registered participants. Buddy bags with sensory gadgets and a limited supply of noise-canceling headphones will be available for visitor use. Seven handheld audio units providing a narrative of the All-Persons Trail will be available for checkout for guests with visual impairments."

Finally, Nature Play Days After Hours – Ice will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Plum Creek Nature Center. Pre-schoolers between the ages of three and five can learn about what happens when everything starts to freeze via a hike, a story, games, music or art.

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.