Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Chris Hillman was not only a co-founder of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group The Byrds, he was also co-founder of other impacting bands The Flying Burrito Brothers, Manassas, The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band and Desert Rose Band.
Hillman and long time musical collaborator Herb Pedersen perform an acoustic 8 p.m. Eastern concert tonight at The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan, produced by Northwest Indiana's Brightside Music.
His journey began in 1963, when fresh out of high school, he joined his first band, playing mandolin in San Diego-based bluegrass group, The Scottsville Squirrel Barkers, eventually scoring a weekly appearance on a local TV show. Already passionate about music, Hillman was confident he found his career path after signing a deal with Sugar Hill Records.
"In our house when I was growing up, we had a pretty good hi-fi system and my parents loved good music and had a great record collection. So records by Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy lee and big band greats like Count Basie and Duke Ellington were always playing when I was a kid," recalled the now 74-year-old Hillman of his early introduction to music. "Then, I got totally enamored with early rock 'n' roll as most kids my age did after Elvis Presley came out. I started buying a lot of Little Richard and Chuck Berry 45s. Then, I discovered folk music in the late 1950s and early 1960s and around my sophomore year in high school in 1960, I picked up a guitar. That led to mandolin and onward, as I started discovering bluegrass music too."
Meeting fellow folkie, Roger McGuinn around 1964 really opened the doors for Hillman, who then fell in with other like-minded music-makers all destined for greatness. Guys like Gene Clark, David Crosby, Steven Stills, Michael Clarke, and Gram Parsons were among them. Together, as The Byrds, they would collectively make history by pioneering a new musical hybrid blending folk, country and rock.
Although The Byrds as a formal group came to an end in 1973, the members remained friends and often collaborated as writers and performers. Three of them recorded and toured under the collective branding of McGuinn-Clark-Hillman in the late 1970s.
Hillman recently spent a lot of time on the road with McGuinn as the two spent much of 2019 doing the "The Sweetheart of the Rodeo 50th Anniversary Celebration Tour" with capable backing by country artist Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. The Byrds' 1968 album, "Sweetheart of the Rodeo," is considered by many music historians and journalists as one of the most influential albums of the 20th Century, often mentioned in the same breath as iconic releases such as The Beatles "Sgt. Pepper," and The Beach Boys' "Pet Sounds."
"I love Roger (McGuinn) and I would work with him again in a minute," said Hillman. "We're very close and dear friends and he's just an amazing talent." After McGuinn, Hillman's next most successful writing/recording collaborator has been Herb Pedersen who will be joining him this evening at The Acorn.
Next to The Byrds, Hillman's greatest success came with The Desert Rose Band in the 1980s, which shifted him into the "country music" genre, as popular music changed.
Hillman continues to record and release new music, performing live shows that blend songs from all of his seminal groups of yesterday, with songs from latter day recordings, including 2017's Tom Petty-produced "Biding My Time" on Rounder Records. That album features guest performances by Petty and members of his Heartbreakers band, along with Hillman's former Byrds bandmates Roger McGuinn and David Crosby and former Desert Rose bandmates John Jorgenson and Herb Pedersen.
Hillman said he has loved every aspect of his career, but had resigned himself to the notion that his recording days were behind him after having released a few studio and live collections with long-time collaborator Pedersen. “I knew I would always play music because playing is a big part of who I am, but I really didn’t think I’d ever make another record. I was sure that part of my career was done," said Hillman. "Tom (Petty) didn't agree and when he offered to produce an album with me, I couldn't refuse the opportunity to work with him."
Hillman said a follow-up album with Petty on the studio console was planned, but Petty's much too early passing dashed those plans. "I think there will be another though, because that album was so enjoyable to make and Tom lit the fire again," said Hillman. His next project, for sure, will be to release his memoir.
Hillman has tentatively titled the book, "Time Between," which is the first song he wrote with lyrics. "I'm turning it in (to publisher BMG) this week and I expect that it should come out sometime in the fall of 2020. My wife Connie has helped me with the editing and it's been a real joy to write,"he said. I hope (fans) will enjoy reading it as much as I have enjoyed revisiting the memories and writing this book."