Former Purdue Northwest chancellor to sign kids books in Valpo

Former Purdue North Central Chancellor Jim Dworkin will sign copies of his children's books in Valparaiso Saturday.

He will read from his latest book, "The Ghost Who Ate My Toast," at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Valparaiso Barnes and Noble at 150 Silhavy Road #120 in the Valparaiso Marketplace.

Dworkin also will stick around after the reading to sign books and talk to kids about all his books. He's also penned "The Dog and the Dolphin," "Red's Nature Adventure," "The Dog and the Jet Ski" and "Scooter the Mischievous Elf."

"The book I will read is about a young boy whose favorite toast keeps disappearing before he can eat it, and he suspects the culprit is a ghost," he said. Come and find out if he is right. It was just a story that popped into my head one day when I was telling some stories to my younger grandchildren."

He often draws inspiration from real life.

"Some of my books are inspired by actual events I have witnessed. My first book called 'The Dog and the Dolphin' was based on my observation of a dog playing with a dolphin near Sanibel Island in Florida," he said. "I am a professor at Purdue University in West Lafayette and never intended to become a writer of children’s books. But after my first book became successful, I just kept writing and have produced a new book around every two years."

Dworkin previously served as chancellor at Purdue North Central in Westville from 2000 until 2016. He's working on several other book ideas, which are now in draft form.

"I have done hundreds of readings at bookstores, elementary schools, libraries and retail stores over the last 10 years in several states around the USA," he said.