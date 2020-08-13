Former Times editor pens book about how to build a business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Justin Breen, a former sports editor and assistant managing editor at The Times of Northwest Indiana, has written a book about what he's learned while building a business.

After leaving The Times, Breen went on to found the public relations firm BrEpic Communications, which has worked with clients like Allstate, the Allstate Foundation, The Salvation Army, Morgan Stanley, the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, WorldWise Tutoring and Frunchroom Chicago. He shared the lessons he learned on the way in the book "Epic Business: 30 Secrets to Build Your Business Exponentially and Give You the Freedom to Live the Life You Want!"

"With the help of countless others and using these 30 tips, I have built an international business working with some of the most amazing visionary people in the world," Breen said. "All I want is for others to achieve this kind of success – and have this kind of incredible joy in their lives."

Breen's Chicago area PR firm gets media coverage for clients, including stories produced on commission, from publications and media outlets across the country. The book shares "secrets he's learned from some of the world's top entrepreneurs and how he applied them to building his company."

It grew out of an inspirational message he originally intended to post on social media.