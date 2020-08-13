Former Times editor pens book about how to build a business

Justin Breen, a former sports editor and assistant managing editor at The Times of Northwest Indiana, has written a book about what he's learned while building a business.
After leaving The Times, Breen went on to found the public relations firm BrEpic Communications, which has worked with clients like Allstate, the Allstate Foundation, The Salvation Army, Morgan Stanley, the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, WorldWise Tutoring and Frunchroom Chicago. He shared the lessons he learned on the way in the book "Epic Business: 30 Secrets to Build Your Business Exponentially and Give You the Freedom to Live the Life You Want!"
"With the help of countless others and using these 30 tips, I have built an international business working with some of the most amazing visionary people in the world," Breen said. "All I want is for others to achieve this kind of success – and have this kind of incredible joy in their lives."
Breen's Chicago area PR firm gets media coverage for clients, including stories produced on commission, from publications and media outlets across the country. The book shares "secrets he's learned from some of the world's top entrepreneurs and how he applied them to building his company."
It grew out of an inspirational message he originally intended to post on social media.
"This list of 30 things I’ve learned was built over my years as an entrepreneur and was originally meant for a social media post to inspire others," he said. "But so many high-level folks told me it should be a book – and others even printed out the list and brought it to our meetings as a surprise – that I knew it was much bigger than just a conversation starter on LinkedIn and Facebook."
The 129-page book is available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, Kindle or audiobook.
"Practical yet personal, Justin Breen’s book offers advice that appeals to the common sensibilities of anybody who reads it," David Haugh, a longtime Chicago sports columnist and radio host who lives in Northwest Indiana, wrote in a blurb for the book.
For more information, visit www.brepicllc.com.
