Former Times of Northwest Indiana reporter featured in new Netflix documentary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Times of Northwest Indiana reporter Marisa Kwiatkowski is featured in the new Netflix documentary "Athlete A," which debuts on the streaming service Wednesday.

The documentary tells the story of gymnasts who survived abuse from USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and the reporters at the Indianapolis Star who exposed it.

Kwiatkowski, who is now an investigative reporter at USA Today, and fellow investigative reporters at the Star unearthed the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal, reporting gymnasts' first allegations of sexual abuse against Nassar in 2016 and going on to uncover how top officials at USA Gymnastics failed to report many allegations of sexual abuse by coaches to police, enabling sexual predators to prey on children.