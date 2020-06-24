You are the owner of this article.
Former Times of Northwest Indiana reporter featured in new Netflix documentary
Former Times of Northwest Indiana reporter featured in new Netflix documentary

Former Times of Northwest Indiana reporter featured in new Netflix documentary

Former Times of Northwest Indiana reporter Marisa Kwiatkowski is featured in the new Netflix documentary "Athlete A," which debuts on the streaming service Wednesday.

The documentary tells the story of gymnasts who survived abuse from USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and the reporters at the Indianapolis Star who exposed it.

Kwiatkowski, who is now an investigative reporter at USA Today, and fellow investigative reporters at the Star unearthed the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal, reporting gymnasts' first allegations of sexual abuse against Nassar in 2016 and going on to uncover how top officials at USA Gymnastics failed to report many allegations of sexual abuse by coaches to police, enabling sexual predators to prey on children. 

Nassar, a former longtime athletic trainer for the USA Gymnastics national team doctor and former osteopathic physician at Michigan State University, was accused of sexually assaulting more than 500 girls and young women dating back to 1992, including many Olympic athletes, in some cases with unsuspecting parents right there in the room. He was sentenced to up to 125 years in prison after multiple convictions of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, receiving child pornography, possession of child pornography and tampering with evidence.

"Larry Nassar had been the team doctor for USA Gymnastics women's program for 29 years when we got these allegations about him," Kwiatkowski said in a trailer for the movie, which can be watched by anyone who subscribes to Netflix, the nation's largest and most popular streaming service with more than 182 million subscribers worldwide.

The trailer for the 1-hour-and-144-minute long crime documentary shows many scenes of Kwiatkowski and other reporters working on the story in the Star's downtown Indianapolis newsroom. Their extensive investigative work — which other journalists have said was deserving of a Pulitizer Prize — resulted in other criminal charges, the resignation of the president and board of directors at USA Gymnastics, and the passage of a new federal law that requires national governing bodies to promptly report any sex abuse allegations they receive.

Kwiatkowski, a former Indiana Society of Professional Journalists board president who has won more than 50 awards for her journalism, previously worked as an investigative reporter for The Times of Northwest Indiana from 2006 to 2013.

