The city of Chicago is celebrating 2019 as the "Year of Chicago Theatre" and a special foundation is continuing to help support the goals and longevity of small theaters in the city.
According to Ellen Wadey, senior program officer, arts and collections at the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, foundation personnel are honored and happy to continue to work with Chicago's revered small theaters and to help them reach larger audiences and meet their artistic goals.
Wadey said small theaters are places where important art happens. Diverse audiences should have the opportunity to be exposed to the variety of works and arts that are showcased through these theatrical organizations, foundation personnel believe.
The Donnelley Foundation helps more than 50 small theaters in Chicago by giving them various grants ranging from $2,500 to $13,500 every year.
In addition the theaters are helped by the foundation via reimbursements for various training; offering feedback from staff and other consultants; and a cash reserve program.
Among theaters being helped by the Donnelley Foundation are Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, Silk Road Rising, A Red Orchid Theatre, Theatre Y, Babes with Blades Theatre Company, ETA Creative Arts Foundation, Congo Square Theatre and others.
Among ways the foundation has helped these theaters are: Offering funding for Babes with Blades to offer a stage combat workshop for gender non-conforming actors, people of color, female-identifying trans actors and many others; helping new parents continue to do their theatrical work at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble through a special child-conscious program which includes toy rooms and breastfeeding area, flexible rehearsal times and more; helping Silk Road Rising to offer a festival of plays and other works as well as the building of a multicultural arts center in the West Ridge neighborhood.
In addition Red Orchid Theatre is adding accessible shows to its roster, including open-captioned performances.
According to a recent press release, the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation awards $1.7 million annually to 175 small arts organizations in Chicago. Visit gddf.org for more information.