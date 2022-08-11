Four Winds Casino South Bend labor of love for Frank Freedman

Last weekend’s 15th anniversary of Four Winds Casino New Buffalo is a celebration of much more than the 2007 grand opening of the flagship property of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.

It’s about a decade and a half of expansion and development reaching northward into the state of Michigan where Four Winds Casino Hartford opened in August of 2011, and Four Winds Casino Dowagiac was unveiled in May of 2013.

Perhaps of most significance was the development of the first Native American casino in the state of Indiana in January of 2018: Four Winds Casino South Bend.

It all began with the New Buffalo destination, nestled within a scenic 675-acre wooded site where a mile-long winding road through the forest takes you to the casino entrance and a rotunda appointed with ceremonial Native American décor.

Arguably, there is no one closer to the Four Winds odyssey than chief operating officer Frank Freedman, who came on board at the beginning as assistant general manager following 22 years of executive experience in the Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino industry.

Freedman served as general manager of both the Hartford and Dowagiac sites after being instrumental in their respective developments.

In March of 2015, Four Winds New Buffalo chief operating officer Matt Harkness decided to leave the organization to pursue other interests. There was no better person to be appointed the new COO than Harkness’ longtime friend and colleague, Frank Freedman.

After all, it was Freedman who was the senior member of the executive team responsible for the planning and construction of the expansion project at Four Winds New Buffalo from June of 2011 to July of 2012. It included expanding the hotel facilities and the grand opening of Four Winds Silver Creek Event Center.

The crown jewel of Freedman’s Four Winds journey began soon after being appointed to his present position.

Freedman master-planned the entire Four Winds Casino South Bend development, which, unlike the smaller destinations in Hartford and Dowagiac, was of significant size, scope and development/expansion promise.

Recognizing these qualities in the South Bend site, Freedman went about master planning a hotel with suites, meeting space, banquet facilities, outdoor pool and spa.

The hotel is currently under construction, with a grand opening projected sometime during the first quarter of 2023.

“The hotel is going to be spectacular,” Freedman said. “A 23-story development with 317 hotel rooms featuring 83 suites and hospitality suites which will be oversized rooms on the fourth level designed to accommodate business gatherings and other private events. There will also be a 25,000 square feet multi-use facility.”

Named the Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, the facility will boast 16 meeting rooms, a ballroom with seating for 600, two pre-function bar areas, a business center and outdoor pre-function space. It will be able to accommodate concerts and live performances.

In the meantime, a major expansion of South Bend’s casino floor will be completed later this month. It will feature 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high-limit area, and additional cage and cashier area across 45,000 square feet.

With all that is happening in South Bend, does Freedman envision the property blossoming into a destination?

“Absolutely,” he responded without hesitation. “There is great potential there. Our New Buffalo casino is closer to more robust competition. South Bend is removed enough. With proximity to Fort Wayne and sections north of Indianapolis, we’ll definitely have the ability to expand our reach.”

Just as New Buffalo, Michigan, is a resort area with significant historical significance, so is South Bend, Indiana, home of the University of Notre Dame and a favorite retreat for vacationers and day-trippers who hop aboard the South Shore Line.

“There is a definite resurgence in South Bend, and we are a huge part of it. In respect to conferences, meetings, social events, and weddings, the region is underserved. I believe we are one piece of a very large puzzle.”

BONUS ROUND-UP

FOUR WINDS: The 2022 Four Winds Invitational will be held this weekend at the South Bend Country Club. It is part of the Epson Tour, the most established women’s qualifying tour in the world and recognized as the “Road to the LPGA”. The first round tees off on Friday at 7:30 a.m. (EDT), the second round on Saturday at 7:30 a.m., and the final round on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. Admission is complimentary.

The $100,000 KaChingKo promotion will be held exclusively at the South Bend location on Friday (Aug. 12). Each hour from 4 to 9 p.m., three W Club players club members will be randomly selected to play the game for a chance to win up to $100,000 in cash. There will be a $5,000 cash winner at the last chance drawing at 10 p.m. Earn entries playing slots, table games, and live poker through the day of the promotion.

HARD ROCK: The “Instant Free Play Replay” will be held every Friday in August from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Play slots with your Unity Rewards card and receive $10 in free slot play instantly for every 100 tier credits earned. The free play promotion is unlimited and will be instantly loaded into the player’s account.

Hard Rock Live performances this weekend include RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour on Friday at 7 p.m. and Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal Tour on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available through ticketmaster.com.

Country Music Fridays at Hard Rock Café Stage brings out a big-name act. Made in America: A Tribute to Toby Keith. The band is recognized as the country’s most authentic tribute to the “Big Dog Daddy” himself. The show starts at 9 p.m. On Saturday on the same stage, it’ll be Libido Funk Circus at 9 p.m.

Over at Council Oak Bar Stage look for Old Grand Dad on Friday and Keith Jackson and the Triple Dose Band on Saturday. Both performances start at 8 p.m.