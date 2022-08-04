Four Winds Casinos celebrating 15th anniversary in grand fashion

It’s the 15th anniversary of the grand opening of Four Winds Casino New Buffalo. All four property destinations, including South Bend, Hartford, and Dowagiac, are marking the occasion with celebratory promotions for guests.

As a matter of fact, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos are going to be celebrating with a bevy of special promotions and a continuation of the summer pool parties right through the end of August.

The party starts on Friday (Aug. 5) with “Waves of Winning” from 5 to 10 p.m. (EDT). The grand prize is a Bayliner 170 Bowrider boat.

Each hour at 5 and again at 7 p.m., three winners will be selected to win $1,000 in instant credit/free slot play. At 6 and 8 p.m., two guests will be chosen to win $1,000 in cash. The grand prize will be awarded at the 9 p.m. drawing. Stay for the last chance drawing at 10 p.m. when one W Club member guest will go home with $5,000 cash.

On Saturday (Aug. 6), the anniversary celebration will be headlined by the “Celebrating 15 Years” promotion and over $155,000 in cash prizes to be shared among 105 winners.

Five winners will be selected every half-hour from Noon to 10 (EDT). Each and every one of them will be awarded $1,500 in cash.

Earn entries for the drawings through each promotion day. W Club members receive a complimentary entry daily by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds Casino location. The W Club Players Club and Guest services will be happy to answer all questions.

This Saturday’s first summer pool party of August has a “Classic Rock” theme with live entertainment provided by Side Streets at 5 p.m. and Poison’d Crue at 10 p.m. (EDT).

As usual, a variety of food and drink specials will be available as Four Winds New Buffalo casino guests relax at poolside.

New Buffalo hotel reservations are available through fourwindscasino.com or by phoning 866-494-6371.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: You have until the end of this month to get in on the $1,000,000 mychoice™ mysummer promotion. Complimentary tier-based entries can be claimed every day, plus additional entries for every 25 tier points earned playing slots and table games. Hourly drawings will be held on Fridays in August from 7 to 9 p.m. Five winners at each drawing will each win $1,000 in mycash. Additionally, every Wednesday from Noon to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 10 p.m., guests will receive a game sticker piece from each kiosk ticket you receive on the corresponding game board. The first guest to fill in all three game boards will be awarded $10,000 cash. At the top of each sticker is an instant prize that could be worth $1-million.

BLUE CHIP: The “Boyd Blitz Drawing” is your opportunity to win a Las Vegas pro football package. Score a complimentary entry by swiping your Boyd Reward players card at any promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries for every three tier credits earned on FanDuel Sportsbook wagers placed Thursday (Aug. 4) through Friday, Oct. 14, using your Boyd Rewards card. The grand prize drawing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, when one winner will be selected to win two tickets to a Las Vegas pro football game, a three-night stay at The Orleans Hotel & Casino, and $1,000 in travel gift cards. As a bonus, there will be a grand prize qualifier drawing on Tuesday, Oct. 18, when one winner will receive $500 cash and an entry into the grand prize drawing.

FOUR WINDS: Texas hold’em no limit poker tournaments are held every Wednesday and Sunday at the South Bend location. The Wednesday event starts at 7 p.m. (EDT) for a $150 buy-in and $10,000 in starting chips. Registration opens at 4 p.m. The Sunday tournaments start at 2 p.m. and feature a $100 buy-in and $8,000 in starting chips. Registration opens at Noon.

HARD ROCK: Entertainment is the name of the game this weekend, starting with Hard Rock Live, when Anthrax and Black Label Society, with special guest Hatebreed, will be live on stage for a 5:30 p.m. performance this evening (Aug. 4). On Friday (Aug. 5) the Let’s Get Real 2022 tour of Tesla, with special guest Fastest Land Animal, will appear at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Hard Rock Live box office on property or through ticketmaster.com.

The complimentary casino floor live entertainment brings singer-songwriter William Clark Green to Hard Rock Café for Country Music Fridays, followed by Muddy Waters, Jr. on Saturday (Aug. 6). Both shows start at 9 p.m. Council Oak Bar will spotlight singer, musician, entertainer Ivy Ford for a performance starting at 8 p.m. on Friday.

HARRAHS JOLIET: The “Build Up the Bucks” promotion is set for Friday (Aug. 5) and every Friday this month. Swipe your Caesars Rewards players card to activate tier status-based entries from 2 to 7:55 p.m. on the days of the promotion. Hourly drawings will be held in the Caesars Rewards area from 4 to 8 p.m. Four winners each hour will receive $250 in free casino play. On Friday (Aug. 26) one winner will be selected at 8 p.m. to win $250 in free casino play plus all of the unclaimed prizes from the previous drawings.

HORSESHOE: Weekly no limit hold’em tournaments are held every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in the poker room. The Tuesday tournaments start at noon for a $120 buy-in and a $5,000 guaranteed prize pool. The Wednesday tournaments, which also start at noon, have a $10,000 guaranteed prize pool for a $220 buy-in. On Thursday it’s a 6 p.m. start, $120 buy-in, and $5,000 guaranteed prize pool. Contact the poker room at the Hammond property for details and registration information.