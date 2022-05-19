Four Winds Invitational Golf Tournament returns in August

The opportunity to see talented female professional golfers and future stars of the LPGA tour is upon us once again thanks to the Four Winds Invitational to be held at South Bend Country Club from Friday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 14.

The Four Winds Invitational is part of the Epson Tour, the most established women’s qualifying tour in the world as the one “Road to the LPGA”.

There will be a full slate of events leading up to and continuing through the weekend of the tournament itself which will spotlight a field of professional golfers from around the world.

“We are very pleased to once again partner with the South Bend Country Club for the 11th edition of the Four Winds Invitational,” said Rebecca Richards, tribal chairwoman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. “We believe our partnership with South Bend Country Club, along with our new tour sponsor, Epson, will help make the 2022 Four Winds Invitational our best tournament yet.”

The Epson Tour (formerly the Symetra Tour), with the support of entitlement partner Seiko Epson Corporation, prepares the world’s best female professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour.

In the last decade, the Epson Tour has grown from 15 tournaments and $1.6 million in prize money to more than 20 tournaments and $4.41 million in prize money.

The tour boasts over 600 graduates and alumnae who have moved on to the LPGA Tour. Former Epson players have won 459 LPGA championships.

“The previous tournaments have been a great success and attracted fans throughout the region,” said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos. “We have offered over $1.2 million in prize money to date, and are very excited that this year’s Four Winds Invitational will offer a $200,000 purse.”

South Bend Country Club, one of the best private country clubs in the Hoosier State, will be the perfect venue for the tournament. Four Winds South Bend will hold a strong presence during tournament week festivities.

“We are excited to welcome the future generation of rising LPGA stars, and showcase what our award-winning golf course has to offer,” said Duke Downey, CEO of South Bend Country Club. “I would also like to thank the members of South Bend Country Club for their support of the players during tournament week.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: Memorial Day is a reminder that the East Chicago property offers a special myheroes mychoice loyalty card for active-duty military, veterans, and first responders. Benefits include a tier upgrade to Advantage, up to a 30 percent discount on hotel rates, dining and shopping discounts, and more. Starting Memorial Day Monday (May 30) every myheroes guest is eligible for a 3-times mycash multiplier every Monday. Just visit any mychoice promotional kiosk to activate the multiplier.

BLUE CHIP: Make plans for the “Big B Bonus” promotion on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 29, from Noon to 7 p.m. There will be $12,000 in progressive jackpots up for grabs. The progressives will start at $500 and must hit by $2,000. When the jackpot does hit, 30 randomly selected Boyd Rewards members will also receive $50 in Boyd Play.

The complimentary entertainment at Rocks Lounge this weekend includes Nawty on Friday (May 20) and Ultra Fab on Saturday (May 21). Both shows start at 9 p.m. The 3 p.m. Sunday (May 22) matinee performance is Rosie & The Rivets.

FOUR WINDS: There’ll be lots to celebrate on Memorial Day weekend starting with the $50,000 Fast Cash Friday” (May 27) exclusively at the New Buffalo location from Noon to 8 p.m. (EDT). Hourly drawings will be held at which 10 guests will be selected to each win $500 cash. At the 8 p.m. drawing five guests will be picked to each win $2,000 cash. That’s 85 cash winners in one day.

On Sunday (May 29) all Four Winds casino destinations will be participating in the $150,000 “Outdoor Adventure” promotion from Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT). There’ll be $46,000 in cash and instant credit/free slot play drawings throughout the day. The grand prize drawings will take place at 3 and 9 p.m. One guest at each of these drawings will win a Jeep® Wrangler Sport S and an outdoor adventure package that includes a $2,000 Jeep World Gift Card, a pair of kayaks and paddles, Yeti® coolers, Trek® hybrid bicycles, a fire pit and more.

W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily by visiting a promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries playing slots, table, games and live poker through the day of each of the promotions.

HARD ROCK: The much-anticipated grand opening of the property’s Sportsbook was celebrated on May 11. Located adjacent to Hard Rock Café, the dedicated area has a large LED display and 25 betting kiosks. Sportsbook will be serviced by Hard Rock Café to enable guests to enjoy food and beverages while watching the games.

“I’m very excited to finally announce the opening of Sportsbook as a great addition to our other gaming amenities,” said Matt Schuffert, president of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. “I’d especially like to thank all the employees who have worked so hard to bring this project to fruition.”

Visit Hard Rock this Sunday (May 22) for the “Anniversary T-Shirt Giveaway”. Earn 25 tier credits playing with your Unity players club card from 6 a.m. to 9:50 p.m. and then swipe your card at a promotional kiosk starting at 11 a.m. to receive a voucher for a limited-edition Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana first anniversary T-shirt while supplies last. T-shirt pick up will be between Noon and 10 p.m. in the lobby of Hard Rock Live.

HORSESHOE: Hats off to the Hammond property for being ranked as one of the top 2022 “Best Places to Work” by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce for the 12th consecutive year. Horseshoe was the only gaming property to make the list. “It’s a tremendous honor for Horseshoe Hammond to be recognized as one of the top best places to work for 12 years in a row,” said Kathryn Jenkins, senior vice-president and general manager of Horseshoe Hammond. “We value our work culture here at Horseshoe Hammond, and we treasure each and everyone’s contributions which we attribute to the overall success and happiness of our business.”

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0