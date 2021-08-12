Four Winds South Bend joins the 'Big Leagues' of gaming

The nation's slot machine developers and manufacturers were only too happy to assist because it meant a whole new revenue stream for them. They came up with slot machines that looked and played like the Class III devices we are familiar with at state-regulated casinos but were really versions of electronic bingo games.

Now that federal and Indiana State approval means that Las Vegas style gambling among slot machines and house-banked table games is in force at the South Bend location, a new pathway to drawing destination audiences is open.

“We believe the addition of table games and popular Class III slot titles, combined with our 23-story hotel tower and several other amenities currently under construction, will bring the guest experience at Four Winds South Bend to another level and deliver on the premium resort-style feel and amenities you’ll find at other top resorts, including Four Winds New Buffalo,” said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos.

The Class II games are so sophisticated in their outward appearance and play features that it's nearly impossible to distinguish them from the machines we play in state-regulated, commercial casinos. This applies to reel and video machines as well as video poker games. But inside they are really very different.