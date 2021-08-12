Four Winds South Bend joins the 'Big Leagues' of gaming

The media conference and ribbon cutting ceremony that was held at Four Winds South Bend last week to announce the introduction of Class III gaming technology to its casino floor is a significant step forward for a region that is evolving into a genuine destination.
The definition of gaming classifications was written into the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) of 1988 by the federal government to provide the framework for what type of gambling the Native American tribes were going to be able to offer at their properties.
The legislators wound up breaking gambling down into three categories: Class I gambling: Non-commercial, social gambling; Class II gambling: Bingo, lotto, punch boards, pull tabs and card games that aren't house-banked; and Class III gambling: Traditional Las Vegas style, state-regulated gambling including slots, video poker and table games.
Native American tribes are permitted to conduct Class III gambling only if they negotiate compacts with the governments of the individual states in which they are located. Many, in fact, have done this, including Four Winds South Bend. The others are restricted to Class II, which meant bingo was as high tech as the gaming floor was going to become.
But knowing that old fashioned bingo the way it's traditionally played at charitable events wasn't going to create a true casino-style experience and, more importantly, wasn't going to bring in the kind of dollars the tribes were looking for, they had to search for a way to turn slot machines into bingo games.
The nation's slot machine developers and manufacturers were only too happy to assist because it meant a whole new revenue stream for them. They came up with slot machines that looked and played like the Class III devices we are familiar with at state-regulated casinos but were really versions of electronic bingo games.
Now that federal and Indiana State approval means that Las Vegas style gambling among slot machines and house-banked table games is in force at the South Bend location, a new pathway to drawing destination audiences is open.
“We believe the addition of table games and popular Class III slot titles, combined with our 23-story hotel tower and several other amenities currently under construction, will bring the guest experience at Four Winds South Bend to another level and deliver on the premium resort-style feel and amenities you’ll find at other top resorts, including Four Winds New Buffalo,” said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos.
The Class II games are so sophisticated in their outward appearance and play features that it's nearly impossible to distinguish them from the machines we play in state-regulated, commercial casinos. This applies to reel and video machines as well as video poker games. But inside they are really very different.
Rather than being purchased from the manufacturer with predetermined "hold" percentages, Class II games are driven by a central computer system in which electronic bingo games are played in 20-millisecond windows among all the people who make plays on the machines. Players win or lose based upon the common virtual ball draw.
There must be a final decision for each game determined by a pattern of numbers that ends the game with a winning result.
The payoffs are made in one of two ways depending upon which electronic bingo technology is being used:
Technology No. 1: When a game is completed, the central computer distributes a pre-determined number of prizes in varying amounts to the machines.
For example, if a player's spin results in double blue bars across the pay line, it means that machine won a prize for x-number of coins from the results of the just completed bingo game. In this type of game, the hit frequency is always 50 percent, which means one out of every two spins results in a bingo. Payback percentage, however, is determined by the x-number of prizes in x-amounts that are in the computer program.
Technology No. 2: The odds against hitting any particular pattern among the millions of possibilities on a bingo card are figured out and matched precisely to the odds against hitting any particular paying combination of symbols on the slot. Using this technology, hit frequencies and hold percentages mirror Class III machines.
The table game inventory at Four Winds South Bend now includes 16 tables, including blackjack baccarat, craps, roulette, Bonus Spin Criss Cross Poker, progressive stud, progressive three card with six card, and the revolutionary Aruze Roll to Win Craps. The games are open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. (EDT) seven days a week.
Class III slot installation is currently a work in progress, with Action Video Poker, Buffalo Link, Dragon Link Money Link, Dollar Storm, Wheel of Fortune, and The Price is Right already activated and available for play.
The complete conversion of all 1,400 slots on the gaming floor at South Bend to Class III technology will take several months.
BONUS ROUND-UP
BLUE CHIP: Congratulations to the Michigan City resort property for having its highly acclaimed William B’s Steakhouse among only a few Northwest Indiana restaurants to receive the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the fine dining establishment has received the honor, a record which can be attributed to Patrick Cullars, the property’s longtime restaurant manager and resident Sommelier, who personally selected more than 100 wines from California, Spain, France, Italy and South America to compliment William B’s classic steakhouse menu.
“Whether you’re enjoying a prime New York Strip or seared Ora King Salmon, we have a wine that will satisfy every palate,” said Cullars, a veritable iconic figure at William B’s whose gracious presence and rapport with guests adds significant dimension to the dining experience.
Wine Spectator has a reputation as the most influential source of wine information with more than 380,000 wine ratings and a digital and print audience of more than six million. The magazine recognizes well-curated wine lists among the nation’s fine dining venues that will appeal to the most discerning wine enthusiasts.