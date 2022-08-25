 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fourth Fridays festival to bring art, beer and food to downtown Crown Point

The Old Lake County Courthouse is at the center of Crown Point's downtown.

 Times file photo

The Fourth Fridays art festival will take over the historic Old Lake County Courthouse Square in downtown Crown Point Friday night.

Local 219 is staging the event, which will take place from 5-11 p.m. Friday on the courthouse lawn. 

The event will feature a diverse group of artists, a youth artist street fair on Clark Street, local food vendors and a pop-up beer garden on the courthouse lawn.

“Art has always been a major part of my development and is largely responsible for my own personal vision of self worth and confidence. I think it’s invaluable and can’t be understated," Local 219 owner Alan Myszkowski said. "The reason I wanted to start Fourth Fridays is to help support local artists so they can keep pursuing their dreams and give them the platform to be able to do what they love to do and that’s create and evolve."

People are also reading…

It will be a regular event that will take place at the Old Lake County Courthouse lawn on the last Friday night of every month. It's also slated for Sept. 23, Oct. 28 and Nov. 25.

"While we at Local 219 came up with the concept of this art festival and pop up beer garden, it’s been our partnership with St. Jude House that has really turned it into a reality, and it wouldn’t be happening without Toyota of Merrillville sponsoring the event, and people like The Times and Tri-Electronics lending their support as well," Myszkowski said. "We are incredibly grateful for their support.”

Toyota of Merrillville is sponsoring the series of monthly art festivals.

"We are so grateful to our customers who continue to trust Toyota of Merrillville with their automotive needs, providing us the opportunity to give back in the community we work and live,” owner Mike Bauner said.

For more information, visit https://local219.tv/fourth-fridays/

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

