Franciscan Health Crown Point earns level III certification for perinatal care

Franciscan Health Crown Point was awarded Perinatal Level of Care III certifications from the Indiana State Department of Health, signifying it is equipped to provide complex care for a number of conditions and complications.
“Our team provides high quality, compassionate care and I am proud that the Indiana State Department of Health has recognized our work with this stamp of excellence,” said Carrie Renschen, director of the Family Birth Center at Franciscan Health Crown Point. “We will continue to work together to give our moms and babies the best outcomes possible.”
Franciscan Health Family Birth Center Crown Point met requirements including 24-hour in-house availability of a neonatologist and obstetrician, along with support services.
Indiana started rating Perinatal Levels of Care at hospitals as part of a recent law aimed at reducing infant mortality. There are four levels of care prospective patients can use to determine where to go to have a baby.
The level III designation shows a high level of quality improvement, round-the-clock access to support services, and education of all members of the hospital team.
“We’ve had the privilege to assist thousands of expectant mothers in their journey to parenthood," said Dr. Daniel McCormick, Franciscan Health Crown Point president and CEO. "Now, as we prepare to develop a new, state-of-the-art hospital in Crown Point, this is yet another step in our own journey to deliver university-level care to the citizens of Northwest Indiana.”