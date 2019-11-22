Franciscan Health honored two nurses in Lake County for their "extraordinary, compassionate and skillful care."
Patrick Maloney, president and CEO at Franciscan Health Dyer, Hammond and Munster, recently announced the hospitals' first DAISY Awards would go to Mary Linaris and Tim Gomez, both registered nurses.
In surprise ceremonies, they were presented with certificates, Healer’s Touch sculptures, bouquets of daisies and cinnamon rolls, a favorite of Patrick Barnes, whose experience with nurses before dying of the auto-immune disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura at the age of 33 inspired the DAISY Foundation, which honors nurses internationally.
The acronym DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.
A patient at Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster nominated Linaris for the honor.
"Mary’s a ray of sunshine in my treatment and in my day every time I see her,” the patient wrote. “Mary has done for me exactly what a DAISY should do: brighten my day, give me a smile and make me look forward to the good times to come.”
A patient at Franciscan Health Hammond emergency department put Gomez up for the award.
“I am from another country. He listened to my stories, which was not part of his job. He came in to wish me well after his shift,” she wrote. “Nurse Tim is a wonderful, caring, compassionate person and caregiver. The world and hospital need more people like him.”
For more information, visit www.daisyfoundation.org.