Childhood trauma causes long-term harm, both emotionally and physically, taking a toll on one's health.
Abuse, witnessing violence or substance abuse in the home, having a parent in jail and other adverse childhood experiences or ACEs have been linked to heart disease, cancer, respiratory disease, diabetes and suicide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that at least five of the top 10 leading causes of death are associated with childhood trauma.
So Franciscan Health is partnering with the online community platform, ACEs Connection, to spark discussion about childhood adversity. It's part of an ongoing initiative to "provide community members with free resources to build a self-healing, trauma-informed community."
“Building healthy communities isn’t an activity that happens just during the work day. We wanted to provide a way for residents, professionals, and experts to connect 24 hours a day," said Kate Hill-Johnson, administrative director of Community Health Improvement for Franciscan Health. "This allows more people to join us in our efforts to improve the lives of children and families."
The online platform offers information about abuse, neglect and other adverse childhood experiences. It provides resources about indicators of toxic stress, strategies to build resilience, and links between adversity in youth and negative health outcomes later in life. People can learn about community events, engage in conservation, and find out about how to heal.
Franciscan Health is now leading community-specific pages for South Suburban Chicago, Lake County, LaPorte County, and Jasper-Newton counties.
“We now know that adverse childhood experiences have a significant impact on an individual’s future health,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “Preventing traumatic experiences in childhood and initiating key interventions when they do occur will lessen long-term health consequences and benefit the physical and emotional well-being of individuals into adulthood.”
For more information, visit www.acesconnection.com/g/franciscanhealth.