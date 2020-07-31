Franciscan plans second annual Bolt for the Heart Run/Walk to buy defibrillators for police cars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Franciscan Health is planning the second annual Bolt for the Heart Run/Walk this fall to buy defibrillators for police cars in LaPorte County.

The 5K and half marathon races will take place at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 at Washington Park on the Michigan City lakefront. All of the proceeds for sponsorships and registration will go toward equipping first responders with automatic external defibrillators.

“Our EMS departments do heroic things, however, most of the time, since our law enforcement officers’ cars are mobile, they are the first to a scene where someone may need an AED and CPR. These heroes are trained and can be very effective in saving someone’s life. These AEDs will save lives and increase the chance of survival,” said Bolt for the Heart President Pierre Twer.

Bolt for the Heart, a nonprofit foundation named after LaPorte High School football player Jake West, who died suddenly during practice from an undetected heart condition, just donated 25 defibrillators to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“This is something we do throughout the whole state, and we want LaPorte County taken care of," he said.

LaPorte County especially needs them as it is the second largest geographically in the state, Sheriff John Boyd said.