Franciscan plans second annual Bolt for the Heart Run/Walk to buy defibrillators for police cars

Franciscan Health is planning the second annual Bolt for the Heart Run/Walk this fall to buy defibrillators for police cars in LaPorte County.
The 5K and half marathon races will take place at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 at Washington Park on the Michigan City lakefront. All of the proceeds for sponsorships and registration will go toward equipping first responders with automatic external defibrillators.
“Our EMS departments do heroic things, however, most of the time, since our law enforcement officers’ cars are mobile, they are the first to a scene where someone may need an AED and CPR. These heroes are trained and can be very effective in saving someone’s life. These AEDs will save lives and increase the chance of survival,” said Bolt for the Heart President Pierre Twer.
Bolt for the Heart, a nonprofit foundation named after LaPorte High School football player Jake West, who died suddenly during practice from an undetected heart condition, just donated 25 defibrillators to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
“This is something we do throughout the whole state, and we want LaPorte County taken care of," he said.
LaPorte County especially needs them as it is the second largest geographically in the state, Sheriff John Boyd said.
“We are first responders, and often times, we’re the first arriving on scene of a medical emergency,” Boyd said. “When seconds and minutes count, this will give us the opportunity to save countless lives.”
The race will include coronavirus precautions like social distancing, hand sanitizing, and face masks, as well as a virtual race alternative.
“We’re confident that we can do this in a safe and responsible way. I know for a fact, because I’ve seen plans, that our event organizers have taken great steps to assure things will be done safely and responsibly," Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni said. “With COVID-19 in our midst, we know that many people are putting off needed routine care and even maintenance care for chronic conditions, which leads to poor outcomes. It’s more important than ever that our law enforcement officers, our first responders, have this technology at their fingertips.”
For more information or to register, visit www.boltfortheheart.com.
