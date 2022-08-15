Franklinstein Horror Fest to bring frights to Michigan City

Franklinstein Horror Fest will bring scares to Michigan City just in time for Halloween.

The new festival for "I love all things horror and Halloween" types will bring "zombies and killers and scares OH MY!"

Eddie Castellanos of Creative Design in Michigan City is organizing the first-time festival from 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at Uptown Social at 907 Franklin St. in Michigan City. It aims "to celebrate the horror that generationally surrounds the hallowed month of October. "

“I've always loved horror movies and everything about the Halloween season. It's not just for kids anymore," Castellanos said. "If you enjoy vintage horror movies, comic books, oddities, dark pop culture, the strange and unusual, then you should attend this over-the-top 'horrorble' event."

The 18+ festival will celebrate classic horror, including figures like Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Michael Myers, Frankenstein, Dracula and the Wolf Man. It will have themed food and drinks available for purchase as well as a variety of horror-themed vendors, local artists, oddity stores, haunted houses and collectible retailers.

The band Blastcap will play queer metal and The Tentkills will perform surf rock at the Franklinstein Horror Fest.

Other festivities include a costume contest, an art contest and decorations at other businesses like window displays at Hoity Toity on Franklin Street.

Fiddlehead Restaurant will host an All-Hallows’ Eve VIP Dinner and Agave Mansion will host “The After-Life Party” from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. that night.

Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

For more information, visit FranklinsteinHorrorFest.com or email info@FranklinsteinHorrorFest.com.