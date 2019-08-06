Free concerts coming up in Portage

Free concerts are coming up at Woodland Park in Portage.
Hot Sauce, the husband and wife duo of Doug and Karen Lins, will perform from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Oakwood Grand Hall in the park at 2100 Willowcreek Road, just south of U.S. 20 in Portage. The acoustic act will play classic songs, country, folk and original music as part of the Portage Summer Music Series of free concerts staged by the Portage Township Live Entertainment Association, the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce and the Portage Department of Parks and Recreation.
Monterrey will play the venue from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 13. The act consists of bass guitarist Joe Alamillo, his brother and lead guitarist Dave Alamillo and drummer Jim Uram. The trio has played together for more than four decades.
The band has performed a number of genres, including classic rock, disco, alternative, R&B and contemporary top 40 at venues across Chicagoland, including at the Region's casinos on Lake Michigan.
Then, on Aug. 20, from 6-7:30 p.m., Harley Hehr will put on a musical and comedy show at at Oakwood Grand Hall in Woodlawn Park.
"Harley Heir is a highly accomplished singer whose first love is comedy — so Harley decided to uniquely combine the two," Portage Township Live Entertainment Association said in a news release. "Audiences marvel at Harley's exact vocal impressions of such famous celebrities as Elvis Presley, Louis Armstrong, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Frankie Valli, Johnny Cash and a host of others. Harley Hehr's comedy and singing impressions act is a must-see, a captivating entertainment experience that family and friends are sure to enjoy."
Audience members can buy concessions or drinks from a cash bar at all the shows.
The shows are all free, but attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food, personal items and paper products to donate to the Portage Food Pantry and Gabriel's Horn Women's Homeless Shelter.
For more information, visit portagemusic.com or call the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce at 219-762-3300.