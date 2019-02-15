Maggie McMeans never tires of making smoothies.
"My friends all make fun of me because they say all I 'eat' is smoothies," she said, with a laugh.
McMeans is currently starring in the ensemble cast of "Friends! The Musical Parody" at Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. The show continues through March 3. FYI: BroadwayInChicago.com.
The actress stars in the role of character Monica, who was portrayed by Courteney Cox in the hit television show.
McMeans said she follows a vegan diet and finds consuming smoothies work well for her.
"Eating vegan, I have so much more energy and I don't get sick as much," she said.
When McMeans was in high school, she said she was always dieting. "And once I stopped eating meat, I lost 15 pounds." The actress said she drinks about two smoothies a day.
Her favorite smoothie, which is the one she frequently drinks, is made with pineapple, spinach, banana, vanilla almond milk and turmeric.
While McMeans has been vegan for about four years, she said she isn't always super-strict about it. She'll eat eggs occasionally, but said she makes sure they're pasteurized.
"I do cheat sometimes," she said, adding she occasionally enjoys salmon.
"I like to put a half cup of soy sauce and a half cup of maple syrup on the salmon and bake it," she said, adding it's delicious prepared that way.
McMeans also enjoys a blend of carrots and potatoes with a maple glaze on them. "I also eat a lot of peanut butter," she said. Putting peanut butter on an apple offers a nice snack, the actress said.
While on tour, McMeans said it's often difficult to cook, so the smoothies definitely come in handy. It's a challenge to stay healthy while traveling, she said.
McMeans, who grew up in Texas, currently lives in New York City. "The food was very good in Texas," she said. "The Mexican food was amazing, and the barbecue was incredible."
The actress said the restaurant Spring Creek Barbecue was a favorite Texas eatery her family would frequent for special events.
McMeans said she's excited to be in the Windy City for the "Friends" production.
"It's my first time in Chicago," she said, adding she heard about the "deep dish pizza" in town.
"I may have to try that," she said, with a chuckle.
The following recipe is for McMeans' favorite smoothie.
Smoothie Recipe
1 1/2 cups chopped pineapple
3/4 cup frozen spinach
1 frozen ripe banana
1 teaspoon tumeric
1 cup vanilla almond milk
2 ice cubes
DIRECTIONS: Blend all ingredients to your desired consistency. Serve.