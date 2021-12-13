Frost Walk to venture into woods on darkest night of year to read poetry

The woods will be lovely, dark and deep when Robert Frost enthusiasts venture into a Hammond forest on the darkest night of the year to read a poem.

The Whiting-Robertsdale Frosties will venture into the woods near George Lake and the Lost Marsh Golf Course to recite "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening" by Robert Frost at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21. The famous poem, which the New England poet described as "his best bid for remembrance," has often been read at eulogies, including those of President John F. Kennedy and Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

First published in 1923, the classic poem is especially known for concluding with the stanza "The woods are lovely, dark and deep,/But I have promises to keep,/And miles to go before I sleep,/And miles to go before I sleep."

Participants recite the work of the four-time Pulitzer Prize laureate and reflect on its meaning in an often snowy woodland setting every year.

"This is a great opportunity to find some solitude during the busy holiday season," organizer Dan Dabertin said. "Centered around the poem 'Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,' this annual event has gained national attention."