On a road trip with a couple of my kids, Cincinnati was not our destination, but rather an addition to an already planned trip.
We’d be passing through, and all I really knew about the city was that there was a baseball team there — the Reds — so being a baseball fan, I added a couple days in Cincinnati to the itinerary.
As I started planning where to stop, I realized quickly that Cincinnati is definitely a destination you could plan many days around. Besides baseball, there’s so much history, lively nightlife (for the parents), interesting museums, trendy restaurants (some great even for kids) and an amazing riverfront.
Even in the off-season, or if the Reds aren’t in town, you can visit the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.
The Reds were baseball’s first professional franchise, and they play at the modern Great American Ball Park, which opened in 2003 and is situated along banks the Ohio River. The museum has been renovated and reopened in March prior to the Reds’ season opener.
The Reds Hall of Fame opened in 2004 and is an interactive museum celebrating the history of the Reds, the legendary players and some of their most memorable seasons, which include five World Series titles and nine National League pennant wins.
The Riverfront area also includes the Banks Entertainment District, which includes a string of venues that include sports bars, casual eateries — and family-friendly spots.
Fountain Square is a place where you’ll want to spend some time while you’re there. It’s been the symbolic center of the city since 1871 and features the stunning Genius of Water fountain. During the winter months, you can go ice skating at Fountain Square.
And if you’re looking to get a bite to eat, you have plenty of options from Boi Na Braza Brazilian Steakhouse (and several other steakhouses) to Trattoria Roma for Italian bites, to Rock Bottom Brewery for some craft beer and casual fare.
One place that’s not to miss is Graeter’s Ice Cream, a regional chain, which dates back to 1870 and offers creamy small-batch treats.
Historic sites that are fun, too
Just a short walk from Fountain Square is the Carew Tower. Probably my favorite part of our time in Cincinnati was a visit to the observation deck at the top of the Carew Tower. It was an unseasonably warm winter day and perfect to head up and get a panoramic view of the city.
Completed in 1930, the tower stands 49 stories tall and is the second-tallest building in Cincinnati. I especially loved it because you could walk outside to get a look — unlike the observation decks in Chicago that are enclosed. It’s open daily and keep in mind they accept only cash for the observation deck. Carew Tower is also home to 25 shops, restaurants and other amenities.
We also took time to head across the river into Newport, Kentucky, to visit the Newport Aquarium, which had a fun shark bridge, a tide pool for touching sea stars and crabs, a penguin viewing area and much more.
Speaking of bridges, there are six that connect Downtown Cincinnati to Northern Kentucky. My favorite was the beautiful John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, which opened in 1866 and was the longest suspension bridge in the world at the time.
It was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1975. It was named for the civil engineer who designed it — he also designed the Brooklyn Bridge. It looked beautiful when all lit up at night and we gazed out on it while we enjoyed a meal one night at the Moerlin Lager House.
There are two regional food chains you’ll need to check out on your visit. One is Tom + Chee, an eatery that specializes in grilled cheese and serves up a glazed doughnut grilled with cheese in the center.
The other is Skyline Chili where you can order a basic bowl of chili — or you can go for the 3-Way (spaghetti, chili and cheddar cheese), a 4-Way (a 3-Way with added beans or onions), or a 5-Way (a 3-Way with onions AND beans).
Also, if you are a foodie, then on your way in or out of the city be sure to make a little side trip to Jungle Jim’s International Market, with two suburban locations in Fairfield and Eastgate. This massive market has aisles and aisles of goodies from all around the world, and you should plan to spend a couple hours there to check it all out.
Among the other attractions are BB Riverboats offering cruises on the Ohio River; the Cincinnati Art Museum with more than 65,000 pieces of artwork spanning 6,000 years; the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal with four museums and an OMNIMAX theater; the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, which is the second-oldest zoo in the country; King’s Island Amusement Park; the Krohn Conservatory with a “Rain Forest Under Glass” exhibit and over 5,000 plant varieties from around the world; and The Beach Waterpark with over 40 slides and attractions.
For more information, visit cincinnatiusa.com.